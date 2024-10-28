Tired of hoping your favorite scene from a Netflix show or movie is on YouTube or, god forbid, Daily Motion? There’s a new feature for you.

Netflix has launched Moments, in which subscribers can “quickly bookmark a scene while watching on their phone, saving it directly to their My Netflix tab for easy access later,” according to the press release. “Members can also share their favorite scenes across platforms like Instagram and Facebook, creating a seamless way to engage with their favorite content and share it with friends.” Attention to all my friends: hope you like the “it gets easier” scene from BoJack Horseman. Because you’re about to see it. A lot.

Moments is currently only available on Netflix’s iOS app with Android to follow.

The “moment” that Netflix used to highlight the new feature was Bridgerton season 3, episode 4 around the 50-minute mark, also known as “The Carriage Scene.” If you want to watch that one (or the show’s longest sex scene) over and over again, maybe wait until you’re at home and not in public?

Below, you can watch a promo for “Moments” featuring Simone Biles and Cardi B, as well as Giancarlo Esposito doing the Wednesday dance.