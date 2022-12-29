Wednesday didn’t turn The Cramps into chart-toppers, like Stranger Things did with Kate Bush (feel free to blame Mariah Carey’s holiday dominance). But the psychobilly icons — who came up with wonderful song titles like “Can Your Pussy Do the Dog?” and “The Creature from the Black Leather Lagoon” — have received more long-overdue national attention since the Netflix series premiered than they did during their active years.

Jenna Ortega’s self-choreographed dance to “Goo Goo Muck” has even made it all the way to Russia, where figure skater Kamila Valieva recreated the viral scene during the Russian Figure Skating Championship. The 16-year-old “snagged silver for her performance,” according to Insider, which also notes that she “sported a black ruffled tulle dress that mimics the one Ortega wore in the show when she originated the dance. The look was complete with heavy black eye makeup and long, black pigtail braids.”

Ortega explained the origin of the dance while appearing on The Tonight Show. “Initially, they wanted a flash mob, but I thought, no, there’s no way Wednesday would be cool with dancing and encouraging a bunch of people,” she explained. Wednesday director Tim Burton suggested “Goo Goo Muck,” which Ortega loved. “The Cramps is one of my favorite bands ever, so I was super excited, super pumped,” she added.

You can watch Valieva’s routine above, which includes snippets of The Addams Family theme song and Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary,” which has also gone viral on TikTok.