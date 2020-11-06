After disrupting the traditional TV model as we know it, Netflix is officially taking its first stab at… traditional TV? With the various stay-at-home orders around the world sending demand for at-home entertainment through the roof, the streaming giant is testing out its own channel that will offer real-time, scheduled programming just like in the Before Times. While the test is only happening in France (for now), the experiment is an interesting endeavor for Netflix who says that “many viewers like the idea of programming that doesn’t require them to choose what they are going to watch.” Via Variety:

“Whether you are lacking inspiration or whether you are discovering Netflix for the first time, you could let yourself be guided for the first time without having to choose a particular title and let yourself be surprised by the diversity of Netflix’s library,” said the streaming giant.

Netflix’s attempt to further appeal to the couch potato demographic by taking the admittedly arduous task of picking a show off the table arrives on the heel of its decision to raise prices in the U.S. This would be the second price hike for the streaming service in under 18 months, and it defended the increase by citing the high quality of its original programming and its deep bench of content.

“We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” Netflix said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer more variety of TV shows and films.”

(Via Variety)