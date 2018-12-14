Netflix Is Testing A New ‘Instant Replay’ Function So You Never Miss A Big Streaming Moment

One of the nice things about Netflix is that it’s hard to miss moments in TV and movies when you’re streaming. Get distracted for a few seconds? You can always rewind and watch it again. Unless it’s part of a end-of-month purge, all that sweet content is there for the rewatching if you need to see it again.

And the streaming giant appears to be doubling down on that perk with some new technology. Netflix is toying with some new features this year, and the latest is an on-screen prompt to re-watch a certain part of a TV show or movie. It’s not an option for the entirety of its massive library of TV and movies,

The Los Angeles Times reported on Wednesday that Netflix is testing a new feature that will give viewers a chance to rewatch something interesting, or maybe just something relevant to the plot that they might have skimmed over.

