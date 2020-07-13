When Netflix launched their Unsolved Mysteries revival, I wondered exactly how well the show’s signature episode sign-off — an invitation for tipsters to do their thing at Unsolved.com — would fare in 2020, as opposed to the 1990s. After all, Michelle McNamara started investigating the Golden State Killer case on an internet message board, so it’s definitely a method that can lead to places, some darker than not. Well, it hasn’t taken long for the clues to start flowing in. Co-creator and executive producer Terry Dunn Meurer told Variety that the show’s received at least 2,000 tips so far.

Many tips, yes. Very few of them will likely be credible, but Netflix wants to up the odds, so they’ve hopped onto Reddit in an effort to get the train rolling even faster. On the Unsolved Mysteries subreddit, the streaming giant posted this announcement:

“Hey guys, Netflix here! We’ve created a public drive with all the assembled evidence, case files, interviews, and video clips for each story that didn’t make it into the final episodes.”

It’s… a lot. You can access the public Google Drive full of evidence right here, and happy hunting. Redditors will totally be into this stuff, too, since one user already whipped up a compelling fan theory about Rey Rivera’s disappearance, even though Meurer weighed in on that one with some cold water. Still, one never knows what will come of all this. Will the show’s viewers be able to help solve the mystery of who abducted and killed Patrice Endres? Will anyone spot the French count who created a house of horrors and fled his country? The Internet search(es) are on.