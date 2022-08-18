Just as Scream 5 essentially turned Neve Campbell‘s Sidney Prescott into a detective taking the fight to Ghostface, Campbell is moving on from the series in order to solve mysteries on ABC’s Avalon. Campbell revealed back in June that she was exiting the horror franchise after a salary dispute left her feeling “undervalued,” so while that production team pulls some all-nighters doing rewrites, Campbell will be donning a badge for the David E. Kelley series based on the Michael Connelly short story of the same name.

That’s two 1990s TV icons adapting the work of a 1990s crime fiction icon with the supreme confidence of ABC ordering it straight-to-series (no pilot needed here).

Campbell will star as L.A. Sheriff’s Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who’s been assigned as the lone detective for the city of Avalon on Catalina Island. It’s not a cushy gig, but the sleepy community also sees a metric ton of tourists and harbors a need for detective work that Nic couldn’t have imagined. These are all boiler plate genre tropes, but Connelly (best known for creating Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer) is a master of detective tales, and Kelley brings a peerless pedigree to the project. With Campbell rounding it out, the stars are all aligned here for stellar neo-noir goodness.

