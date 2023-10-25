David E. Kelley and A24 are joining forces to adapt an upcoming book after winning a fierce bidding war for the rights.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles isn’t even on bookshelves yet, but already, it’s been a hotly sought after property. Case in point, in addition to Kelley and A24 the Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Dakota Fanning are attached as executive producers. There is no word on whether any of the actresses will star in the series that had almost a dozen companies vying to adapt the story.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

Scheduled for publication in June via HarperCollins imprint William Morrow, Margo’s Got Money Troubles revolves around Margo Millet, the daughter of a Hooters waitress and former pro wrestler who, after having an affair with her junior college English professor, gets pregnant and turns to OnlyFans to make ends meet. After reuniting with her estranged father, who imparts advice he learned in the wrestling ring, Margo becomes a runaway success on OnlyFans.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles will add to A24’s expanding TV slate, which already includes Euphoria, Beef, and the upcoming The Sympathizer starring Robert Downey Jr.

As for Kelley, he’s obviously no stranger to TV or working with Kidman. The two have already collaborated on Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers, Love and Death, and The Undoing.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)