Quentin Tarantino’s Hollywood opus set in the midst of the Manson murders has added more famous names to its cast. At this point, it could be considered Tarantino’s Infinity War thanks to the large cast and his rumored retirement on the horizon. Tarantino has already brought on Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as the main stars of the film, cast Burt Reynolds for a role that could be a final achievement, and officially added Margot Robbie as the doomed starlet Sharon Tate. And none of that includes the Tarantino regulars that are in the film, the rumors of Timothy Olyphant joining the cast, and the many other roles that haven’t been filled.

The latest gang of actors includes Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond. Dakota Fanning is also joining the cast in a role that is sure to change the way some folks look at her according to Deadline: