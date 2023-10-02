Jigsaw finally met his match in AMC’s lawyers.

Last month, Lionsgate released a Saw X-themed party of Nicole Kidman’s famous “heartbreak feels good in a place like this” ad for AMC theaters, with Billy the puppet filling in for the Eyes Wide Shut actress (“Somehow, self-amputation feels good in a place like this”). I’d say you can watch it here, but you can’t: the video was removed from YouTube. What happened?

“It’s like Voldemort. It’s the Thing That Shall Not Be Named,” Saw X co-producer Oren Koules told Entertainment Weekly with a laugh. Co-producer Mark Burg added, “It was 100 percent the genius of the marketing team at Lionsgate. It’s a shame that AMC did not share our joy in it.”

Billy took out his frustrations by getting hammered.

Saw X (which is getting solid reviews) opened to #2 at the box office this weekend. It made $18 million to Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie‘s $22 million, making it the Oppenheimer to Paw Patrol‘s Barbie in Barbenheimer 2: Saw Patrol. (If any of that made sense to you, it’s time to close the computer, go outdoors, and take a relaxing bike ride. Maybe a certain puppet will join you.)

