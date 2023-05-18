Hollywood is full of cautionary tales about child actors. But not Elle Fanning. Precocious performances in Babel, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Somewhere have turned into Golden Globe and Emmy nominations as an adult. While attending the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Fanning credited Kirsten Dunst for being a role model in helping her navigate fame.

“I mean, I’m really lucky. I have a lot. Kirsten Dunst is someone that I also love. And I think her navigating the child actor into who she’s become now and maintaining that longevity, is something that I think about a lot,” the Bill Hader look-alike told People about her The Beguiled co-star. “Because when you’ve been around for a while, you also want to keep surprising yourself and keep surprising others. And I think that’s something that she’s done.”

Fanning continued, “She’s kind of genre-less. She’s so incredibly funny but in such dramatic roles. She’s always makes kind of interesting choices. And I’ve always looked up to her too.”

Dunst has been in comic book movies, comedies, and whatever genre the masterpiece that is Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind falls into. Also one Best Picture nominee (The Power of the Dog) and two movies that should have been nominated for Best Picture (Melancholia and Bring It On). It’s been quite the career for Dunst, one worth looking up to.

And the next generation of child actors should look up to Fanning.

(Via People)