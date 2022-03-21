Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In April 2022

We’re in the thick of Spring and, in case the warmer weather (and pollen overload) didn’t give it away, HBO and HBO Max want to make sure we know it so they’re giving us a bunch of new series and returning favorites to binge this April.

New seasons of Barry and The Flight Attendant are back, along with more episodes of A Black Lady Sketch Show — the funniest sketch comedy series you probably aren’t watching. On the originals front, HBO is delivering a crime drama starring Jon Bernthal, made by the team that gave fans The Wire while HBO Max rolls out its Tokyo Vice series starring Ansel Elgort.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this month.

Barry: Season 3 (HBO series streaming 4/24)

Rejoice Barry fans, your favorite hitman-turned-aspiring-thespian has returned. The long hiatus due to Covid lockdowns gave the show’s creators time to rewrite this upcoming season (and pen an entire fourth season too) so expect Bill Hader’s former hitman to be turning his attention inward — psychologically speaking. Season three is leaning into figuring out what fueled Barry’s life of crime and if acting really can save him from returning to it.

The Flight Attendant: Season 2 (HBO Max series streaming 4/21)

Kaley Cuoco’s messy flight attendant returns for more murder-mystery-solving shenanigans. After the chaos of season one, Cassie (Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset but a new case throws her back into the thick of yet another international scandal.

We Own This City (HBO limited series streaming 4/25)

The guys that gave us The Wire are responsible for this buzzed-about crime drama that tells the true story chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. Jon Bernthal plays one of the corrupt cops (along with Good Wife star Josh Charles) who comes under investigation for everything from racketeering and robbery to extortion and fraud, even as they use extreme violence to fight the city’s “war on drugs.”

Here’s everything coming to HBO and HBO Max this month:

Avail. 4/1

10, 1979

Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)

Armed and Dangerous, 1986

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009

Battle Los Angeles, 2011

Beetlejuice, 1988

Bells Are Ringing, 1960

Black Gold, 1947

Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)

Boys’ Night Out, 1962

Brewster McCloud, 1970

Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Captains Courageous, 1937

Chicago, 2002 (HBO)

Children of the Damned, 1964

Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere

Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Erased, 2013 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022

Five Easy Pieces, 1970

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009

Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge, 1990

Hugo, 2011 (HBO)

Insidious, 2010

Iron Eagle, 1986

Iron Eagle II, 1988

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Krull, 1983 (HBO)

Larry Crowne, 2011

Les Miserables, 1998

Limitless, 2011 (HBO)

Moon, 2009 (HBO)

Moscow on the Hudson, 1984

Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)

Odd Man Out, 1947

On the Waterfront, 1954

One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)

Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986

Point Break, 2015 (HBO)

Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)

Red, 2010 (HBO)

Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)

Revolver, 2007 (HBO)

Salt, 2010

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954

Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949

Show Boat, 1936

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)

Spartan, 2004 (HBO)

Special Agent, 1935

Summer of ’42, 1971

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017

Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962

The Asphalt Jungle, 1950

The Big Chill, 1983

The Big House, 1930

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)

The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)

The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)

The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)

The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)

The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)

The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Detail, 1973

The Last Dragon, 1985

The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic, 1997 (HBO)

The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)

The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Thirteenth Floor, 1999

The Toy, 1982

The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)

Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)

Under the Cherry Moon, 1986

Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999

Vice Versa, 1988

Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)

Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)

Winter Meeting, 1948

Wrath Of The Titans, 2012

Avail. 4/2

Batwoman, Season 3

Chad

Avail. 4/4

The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Avail. 4/5

Man of Steel, 2013 (HBO)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

We’re The Millers, 2013 (HBO)

Avail. 4/7

Close Enough, Max Original Season 3

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere