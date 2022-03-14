Baby Driver himself Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe are starring in HBO Max‘s upcoming series Tokyo Vice, which will begin streaming on April 7th.

The series is loosely inspired by the life and memoir of Jake Adelstein, played by Egort, an American journalist who relocated to Tokyo as a young reporter in the ’90s to cover the police beat. Adelstein quickly learns that things are not what they seem in the crime-ridden city, and it’s even harder for them to accept an American on their team.

Watanabe portrays Hiroto Katagiri, a detective in the organized crime division of the Tokyo Police Department, who becomes a mentor to Adelstein while he learns the ins and outs of organized crime. Also starring is Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf, Hideaki Ito, Show Kasamatsu, and Tomohisa Yamashita.

The pilot was shot by acclaimed Miami Vice director Michael Mann on-location in Tokyo. There will be eight episodes in total, with three episodes premiering on Thursday, April 7th, followed by two episodes debuting every Thursday leading up to the finale on April 28th. A series based on Adelstein’s memoir has been in the works for nearly a decade, and Daniel Radcliffe was initially attached to star, though that ship sailed into production hell. HBO Max then picked up the series in 2019.

Check out to trailer above.