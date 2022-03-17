TV

‘Bad Things’ Keep Happening To Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie In ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

As a The Big Bang Theory skeptic, I’ll admit that I was late in joining the Kaley Cuoco bandwagon. But between the terrific Harley Quinn animated series and her darkly comedic turn in The Flight Attendant, which was a “freaking blast” in season one, I am now fully Team Kaley. You can be, too, just in time for The Flight Attendant to return.

In season two of the HBO Max comedy-mystery, Cuoco’s Cassie is sober and getting her life together. “I’m still a flight attendant and I’ve been making better choices. I moved to Los Angeles. I met this great guy. Picked up a part-time job. I kind of feel like I’m turning into this whole new person,” she says in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in the trailer above. What she conveniently left out of her story is that she’s a CIA assist who’s “living in a John le Carré spy novel,” as her friend Annie (Zosia Mamet) puts it. Cassie also has a new voice in her “Mind Palace” this season: her own.

Here’s more:

Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

The Flight Attendant returns to HBO Max on Thursday, April 21.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Travel Podcasts To Fuel Your Wanderlust
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×