As a The Big Bang Theory skeptic, I’ll admit that I was late in joining the Kaley Cuoco bandwagon. But between the terrific Harley Quinn animated series and her darkly comedic turn in The Flight Attendant, which was a “freaking blast” in season one, I am now fully Team Kaley. You can be, too, just in time for The Flight Attendant to return.

In season two of the HBO Max comedy-mystery, Cuoco’s Cassie is sober and getting her life together. “I’m still a flight attendant and I’ve been making better choices. I moved to Los Angeles. I met this great guy. Picked up a part-time job. I kind of feel like I’m turning into this whole new person,” she says in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in the trailer above. What she conveniently left out of her story is that she’s a CIA assist who’s “living in a John le Carré spy novel,” as her friend Annie (Zosia Mamet) puts it. Cassie also has a new voice in her “Mind Palace” this season: her own.

Here’s more:

Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

The Flight Attendant returns to HBO Max on Thursday, April 21.