It hasn’t been gone for as long as Atlanta, but it sure feels like it’s been ages (May 2019) since the last new episode of HBO’s Barry. Thankfully, the wonderful Emmy-winning series starring Bill Hader as a hitman-turned-aspiring actor is back next month.

Season three finds Barry “attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy,” according to the official plot description. “While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.”

Also, NoHo Hank wears this outfit:

Good to have you back, buddy.

The teaser is heavy on the drama and light on the comedy, but Hader, who’s also a writer and director for the show, doesn’t think in terms of genres. “It really is just instinctual,” he told the Laugh Button. “You’re watching it going, ‘Yeah, that works.’ You try something else and it doesn’t work. But we never kind of go into it going ‘Alright, let’s make it really funny and really sad at the same time.’ And it came out that way.”

Barry season three premieres on April 24. You can catch up with season two here.