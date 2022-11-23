Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For December 2022

HBO Max is closing out 2022 by delivering fans an always-welcome streaming gift: new seasons of our favorite shows. From the latest installments of Gossip Girl, His Dark Materials, and Doom Patrol to fresh-from-the-theater blockbusters like The Banshees of Inisherin and Amsterdam, there’s plenty to keep you cozy and on the couch once the weather outside gets frightful this month.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO Max this December.

Gossip Girl: Season 2 (streaming 12/1)

The real-life DeuxMoi of Manhattan’s Upper East Side elite returns to spin more gossip in the show’s second season — and whoever they are, they’ve got plenty of material to work with. Newcomers disrupting the group hierarchy, throuples dealing with relationship woes, familial drama set to the backdrop of The Met’s steps — it’s safe to say that the tension this season is ramped all the way up.

His Dark Materials: Season 3 (streaming 12/5)

The final season of His Dark Materials is here and James McAvoy is battling God. No, seriously. This latest installment follows the storyline of Phillip Pullman’s third novel in the trilogy, and we’re warning you now, things get dark. Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) journey to a dangerous place no one has ever survived as Lord Asriel’s fight against the authority reaches its world-altering climax.

Doom Patrol: Season 4 (streaming 12/8)

What’s more important: personal happiness or saving the world? That’s what our favorite motley crew of superpowered freaks must decide in season four as the group travels to the future and faces off against some harsh truths.