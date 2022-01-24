Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For February 2022

It’s out with the old and in with the new (content, that is) on HBO and HBO Max this February.

The streaming platforms are saying goodbye to the latest seasons of their most anticipated shows — farewell to season two of Euphoria and the debut of that Sex and the City reboot — and hello to a new crop of movies and series worth adding to your binge-watching queue. The sophomore out of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi project Raised By Wolves drops early in the month, as does Steven Soderbergh’s latest thriller, but by the end of February, a Ryan Reynolds action flick and the latest Wes Anderson creation will arrive.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this month.

Raised By Wolves: Season 2 (HBO Max original streaming 2/3)

Ridley Scott’s sci-fi epic returns for a second season on the streamer this month. The first outing followed two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious planet but religious wars soon threatened that plan. The show’s second season follows the androids and their brood of children as they join an atheistic society and battle to prevent the extinction of the human race.

KIMI (HBO Max original streaming 2/10)

Zoe Kravitz plays an agoraphobic tech worker who uncovers corruption in the company she works for in this Steven Soderbergh-directed thriller. To make matters worse, as Kravitz’s shut-in tries to get justice for murders committed during a data stream, she must venture out into a pandemic-riddled Seattle and face off against some deadly enemies.

Free Guy (film streaming 2/23)

This Ryan Reynolds starring action flick landing on HBO Max this month may not have performed well at the box office, but it’s a perfectly-good couch watch. The movie follows Reynolds as a video game character who doesn’t know he’s, well, a video game character. Once that epiphany upends his life, he partners with a badass Jodie Comer to save the game from some evil tech bros.

The French Dispatch (film streaming 2/25)

As 2021’s other Timothee Chalamet project, this Wes Anderson project is as quirky, light-hearted, and oddly, moving, as you’d expect knowing the director’s M.O. It brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city, and it leans on an impressive cast of dramatic and comedic actors to do it.