Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For February 2022

It’s out with the old and in with the new (content, that is) on HBO and HBO Max this February.
The streaming platforms are saying goodbye to the latest seasons of their most anticipated shows — farewell to season two of Euphoria and the debut of that Sex and the City reboot — and hello to a new crop of movies and series worth adding to your binge-watching queue. The sophomore out of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi project Raised By Wolves drops early in the month, as does Steven Soderbergh’s latest thriller, but by the end of February, a Ryan Reynolds action flick and the latest Wes Anderson creation will arrive.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this month.
Raised By Wolves: Season 2 (HBO Max original streaming 2/3)
Ridley Scott’s sci-fi epic returns for a second season on the streamer this month. The first outing followed two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious planet but religious wars soon threatened that plan. The show’s second season follows the androids and their brood of children as they join an atheistic society and battle to prevent the extinction of the human race.
KIMI (HBO Max original streaming 2/10)
Zoe Kravitz plays an agoraphobic tech worker who uncovers corruption in the company she works for in this Steven Soderbergh-directed thriller. To make matters worse, as Kravitz’s shut-in tries to get justice for murders committed during a data stream, she must venture out into a pandemic-riddled Seattle and face off against some deadly enemies.
Free Guy (film streaming 2/23)
This Ryan Reynolds starring action flick landing on HBO Max this month may not have performed well at the box office, but it’s a perfectly-good couch watch. The movie follows Reynolds as a video game character who doesn’t know he’s, well, a video game character. Once that epiphany upends his life, he partners with a badass Jodie Comer to save the game from some evil tech bros.
The French Dispatch (film streaming 2/25)
As 2021’s other Timothee Chalamet project, this Wes Anderson project is as quirky, light-hearted, and oddly, moving, as you’d expect knowing the director’s M.O. It brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city, and it leans on an impressive cast of dramatic and comedic actors to do it.
Here’s Everything Coming To HBO And HBO Max This Month:
Avail. 2/1
3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)
12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)
21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)
A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)
After The Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Airheads, 1994 (HBO)
Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)
Amistad, 1997
An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)
Army Of One, 2020 (HBO)
Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)
Black Dynamite, 2009
The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)
Broken English, 2007 (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)
Calvario, 2019 (HBO)
Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)
Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)
Chuck
The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)
Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)
Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)
Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)
The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985 (HBO)
Fame, 1980
Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)
Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)
From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)
Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)
The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
Hyde Park On Hudson, 2012 (HBO)
Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)
La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)
The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)
The Loft, 2014 (HBO)
Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)
Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)
The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)
Monsters, 2010 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)
Network, 1976
Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)
Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)
No End In Sight, 2007 (HBO)
Ondine, 2009 (HBO)
The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)
Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)
Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)
Rango, 2011 (HBO)
Red 2, 2013 (HBO)
Return To Me, 2000 (HBO)
Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)
Rules Of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)
Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)
Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)
School Ties, 1992 (HBO)
The Searchers, 1956
The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)
Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987
Shrink, 2009 (HBO)
Splinter, 2008 (HBO)
Sugar, 2008 (HBO)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)
Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)
Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)
Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)
The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)
West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)
Yun, 2018 (HBO)
Avail. 2/2:
Tacoma FD, Season 3
Avail. 2/3:
40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Cracked, 2021 (HBO)
Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Original
Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)
Pure, 2021 (HBO)
Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)
When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)
Avail. 2/4:
Double Cross
Rhodes To The Top
Sin Senas Particulares
Avail. 2/5:
Rick and Morty, Season 5
Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2
Avail. 2/6:
Big Trick Energy
Avail. 2/7:
Backyard Bar Wars
Avail. 2/9:
Smiling Friends, Season 2
Avail. 2/10:
About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary
KIMI, 2022 (Made for Max film)
ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Avail. 2/11:
Antlers, 2021 (HBO)
Apple & Onion, Season 2C
Avail. 2/13:
The Bachelor Winter Games
Avail. 2/15:
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 2/16:
Off The Air, Season 11
Avail. 2/17:
Craig of the Creek, Season 4A
Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)
Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Avail. 2/18:
La Foquita El 10 De La Calle
Top Gear, Season 30
Avail. 2/20:
Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)
Avail. 2/22:
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
Avail. 2/23:
Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 11
Avail. 2/24:
Bilardo, Max Original Documentary Premiere
Bing, Season 1
Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Avail. 2/25:
The French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)
Avail. 2/27:
Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)
Here’s Everything Leaving HBO and HBO Max This Month:
Leaving 2/11:
Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)
Leaving 2/25:
Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)
Leaving 2/27:
Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Leaving 2/28:
13 Going On 30, 2004 (HBO)
300: Rise of an Empire
1968
The 2000s
A Hijacking, 2012 (HBO)
Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World
American Dynasties: The Kennedys
American Style
Amistad
Annabelle Comes Home
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Any Given Sunday
Aquaman
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Beyond Reasonable Doubt
Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.
The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
CNN Special: The Trump Insurrection
The Color Purple
Constantine
Cradle 2 the Grave
Crazy Rich Asians
Crimes of the Century
The Curse of La Llorona
Dead Again, 2017 (HBO)
Dead Wives Club, Season 1
Dear Christmas
Death Row Stories, Season 1-5
Detour, 2016 (HBO)
The Diary of a Teenage Girl
The Disappearance of Alice Creed
Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)
The Eighties
The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House
Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
Flawless, 2007 (HBO)
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery
First Ladies
Forensic Files II, Season 1
Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)
Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
Gigli
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
The Good German, 2006 (HBO)
The Good Heart, 2009 (HBO)
The Goonies
The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
Hell in the Heartland: What Happened to Ashley and Lauria?
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
The History of Comedy
How It Really Happened, Season 1-5
How To Deal, 2003 (HBO)
Imperium, 2016 (HBO)
The Hunt with John Walsh
Independence Day, 1996 (Special Edition Extended Version) (HBO)
It: Chapter 2
Joker
Justice League
Keeping The Faith, 2000 (HBO)
The Killer Truth
Kong: Skull Island
Lady In The Water, 2006 (HBO)
The Legend of Bagger Vance
The LEGO Batman Movie
Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
Lincoln: Divided We Stand
Lovelace
Macbeth
Menace II Society
Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
Mo Willems Storytime Shorts!
The Movies
Mr. Nobody, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Muriel’s Wedding, 1994 (HBO)
My Golden Days, 2015 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1990 (HBO)
The Nineties
The Nun
Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eight
One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)
Ouija Origin Of Evil, 2016 (HBO)
Paddington 2
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
The People v. The Klan
The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History
Prime, 2005 (HBO)
Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)
Race for the White House, Season 1
Ready Player One
The Redemption Project
The Return Of The Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
A Return to Salem’s Lot
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World, 2012 (HBO)
Set Up, 2011 (HBO)
Severance, 2006 (HBO)
The Seventies
Shazam!
Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)
Something’s Killing Me
Space Cowboys
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
The Story of Late Night
Suicide Squad
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tricky Dick
Ultraviolet
United Shades of America, Season 1-6
Unmasking a Killer
Valentine’s Day
Vegas Vacation
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
Vengeance: Killer Lovers
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
Very Scary People, Season 1
Very Scary People, Season 2
Vice, 2018 (HBO)
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
Where the Wild Things Are
The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty
The Wonder List With Bill Weir
Wonder Woman
Zombieland