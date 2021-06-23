Everything Coming To HBO And HBO Max In July 2021

Okay, HBO Max. We see you.

The streaming platform is bringing its A-game this month, and by that, we mean it’s delivering a handful of new shows, straight-to-theater drops, and cult favorites to its growing subscriber list. Over on HBO Max, the new iteration of Gossip Girl serves up some drama while LeBron James headlines a Space Jam sequel. And, on HBO, a limited dark comedy series starring a whos-who of veteran talent looks like a promising binge.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this July.

Gossip Girl (HBO Max Original Series Premiere streaming 7/8)

Hello, Upper East Siders and anyone who’s missed the misbehaving privileged youth of Constance Billard. HBO Max is hitting the refresh button on this soapy teen drama, introducing a new set of wild and wealthy kids running the streets of New York City — or at least driving around them in daddy’s limo. This group though is going to wrestle with having wealth, power, and status so expect storylines to feel more inclusive and updated, but hopefully, just as scandalous.

The White Lotus (HBO Limited Series streaming 7/11)

A who’s who of comedy veterans (and Connie Britton) star in this limited series from HBO that focuses on the rich, white guests of a five-star Hawaiian resort and the native staff that must attend to their every deranged, insulting, inappropriate whim. Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon, Jennifer f*cking Coolidge, they’re all here and they all deliver some deliciously dark comedic turns.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (Warner Bros. Film Premiere streaming 7/16)

LeBron James captains the sequel to everyone’s favorite 90s basketball/Looney Tunes crossover movie. James plays a version of himself as he tries to rescue his son from a rogue A.I. after they’re both trapped in a digital dimension. In order to do that, he’s got to lead a team of familiar cartoon characters to victory on the court.

Avail. 7/1

Come! (aka Eat!), 2020

8 Mile, 2002 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, 1996 (HBO)

All Dogs Go to Heaven, 1989 (HBO)

Behind Enemy Lines, 1997 (HBO)

Beneath the Planet of the Apes, 1970 (HBO)

Bio-Dome, 1996 (HBO)

Black Panthers, 1968

Blackhat, 2015 (HBO)

Brubaker, 1980 (HBO)

Cantinflas (HBO)

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, 1972 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Cousins, 1989 (HBO)

Dark Water, 2005 (HBO)

Darkness Falls, 2003 (HBO)

Demolition Man, 1993

Dirty Work, 1998 (HBO)

Disturbia, 2007 (HBO)

Doctor Who Holiday 2020 Special: Revolution of the Daleks, 2020

Duplex, 2003 (HBO)

Escape from the Planet of the Apes, 1971 (HBO)

Eve’s Bayou, 1997

Firestarter, 1984 (HBO)

First, 201

For Colored Girls, 2010 (HBO)

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada, 2012 (HBO)

Full Bloom, Max Original Season 2 Finale

Gandhi, 1982

Ghost in the Machine, 1993 (HBO)

The Good Lie, 2014 (HBO)

Gun Crazy, 1950

House on Haunted Hill, 1999

Identity Thief, 2013 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Ira & Abby, 2007 (HBO)

Joe Versus the Volcano, 1990

Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021 (HBO)

Laws Of Attraction, 2004 (HBO)

Lucky, 2017 (HBO)

Maid in Manhattan, 2002

Married to the Mob, 1988 (HBO)

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil, 1997

Mississippi Burning, 1988 (HBO)

Monster-In-Law, 2005

Mousehunt, 1997 (HBO)

My Brother Luca (HBO)

No Sudden Move, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Planet of the Apes, 1968 (HBO)

Pleasantville, 1998

The Prince of Tides, 1991

Project X, 1987 (HBO)

The Punisher, 2004 (HBO)

Punisher: War Zone, 2008 (HBO)

Rambo, 2008 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Reds, 1981 (HBO)

Reservoir Dogs, 1992 (HBO)

The Return of the Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)

Return of the Living Dead III, 1993 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Rounders, 1998 (HBO)

Saturday Night Fever, 1977 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Scream, 1996

Scream 2, 1997

Scream 3, 2000

Semi-Tough, 1977 (HBO)

The Sessions, 2012 (HBO)

Set Up, 2012 (HBO)

Snake Eyes, 1998 (HBO)

Staying Alive, 1983 (HBO)

Stuart Little, 1999

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, 2003

Tom and Jerry in New York, Max Original Series Premiere

Trick ‘R Treat, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls, 2007 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2005 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To Jail, 2009 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Family Reunion, 2006 (HBO)

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too, 2010 (HBO)

The Watcher, 2016 (HBO)

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, 2007 (HBO)

Westworld (Movie), 1973

White Chicks (Unrated & Uncut Version), 2004

The White Stadium, 1928

Won’t Back Down, 2012 (HBO)

Zero Days, 2016 (HBO)

Avail. 7/2

Lo Que Siento por Ti (aka What I Feel for You) (HBO)

Avail. 7/3

Let Him Go, 2020 (HBO)

Nancy Drew, Season 2

Avail. 7/7

Dr. STONE, Seasons 1 and 2 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

Shiva Baby, 2021 (HBO)

Avail. 7/8

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Genera+ion, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Gossip Girl, Max Original Series Premiere

Human Capital, 2020 (HBO)

The Hunt, 2020 (HBO)

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Avail. 7/9

Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)

Avail. 7/11

The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Avail. 7/12

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Wellington Paranormal, Season 1

Avail. 7/15

Tom & Jerry, 2021 (HBO)

Avail. 7/16

Betty, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

Space Jam: A New Legacy, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (aka A Costume for Nicolas) (HBO)

Avail. 7/17

The Empty Man, 2020 (HBO)

Avail. 7/18

100 Foot Wave, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

Avail. 7/22

Through Our Eyes, Max Original Documentary Series Premiere

Avail. 7/23

Corazon De Mezquite (aka Mezquite’s Heart) (HBO)

Avail. 7/24

Freaky, 2020 (HBO)

Avail. 7/26

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Avail. 7/27

Batwoman, Season 2

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

Avail. 7/30

Uno Para Todos (aka One for All) (HBO)

Leaving 7/3

The ABC’s Of Covid-19: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Parents Part 2, 2020

Leaving 7/4

Annabelle, 2014

Annabelle Comes Home, 2019 (HBO)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019

The Nun, 2018

Leaving 7/5

Lost And Delirious, 2001

Leaving 7/8

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Leaving 7/10

It: Chapter 2, 2019 (HBO)

Leaving 7/11

An Elephant’s Journey, 2018

In the Heights, 2021

Thanks for Sharing, 2013

Leaving 7/15

Burlesque, 2010

Leaving 7/17

The Notebook, 2004

Leaving 7/26

The King’s Speech, 2010

Leaving 7/31

17 Again, 2009

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, 1988

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

Adam’s Rib, 1949

America’s Sweethearts, 2001

Anaconda, 1997

The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)

Are We There Yet?, 2005

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

AVP: Alien vs. Predator, 2004 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Badlands, 1973

Beau Brummel, 1954

The Benchwarmers, 2006

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2, 2011 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!, 2012 (HBO)

Billy Madison, 1995 (HBO)

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

Bram Stoker’s Dracula, 1992

Bringing Up Baby, 1938

The City of Lost Children, 1995

The Color Purple, 1985

The Comebacks, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Conjuring 2, 2016

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, 2002 (HBO)

Don’t Let Go, 2019 (HBO)

Downton Abbey, 2019 (HBO)

El Angel (aka The Angel), 2018 (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Fort Tilden, 2015 (HBO)

The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

Grand Canyon, 1991 (HBO)

Hairspray, 1988

Happy Gilmore, 1996 (HBO)

Hellboy Animated Collection, 2006, 2007

The Hurricane, 1999 (HBO)

I Know What You Did Last Summer, 1997

Iniciales SG (aka Initials S.G.), 2019 (HBO)

J. Edgar, 2011

Jackie Chan’s First Strike, 1997

Jacob’s Ladder, 1990 (HBO)

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Keeper Of The Flame, 1943

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle, 2005

The Lego Ninjago Movie, 2014

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Life Stinks, 1991 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Little Children, 2006 (HBO)

Little Man Tate, 1991 (HBO)

Lovely & Amazing, 2002

The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)

The Madness of King George, 1994 (HBO)

Marisol, 2019 (HBO)

Me 3.769, 2019 (HBO)

Michael Clayton, 2007

Mickey Blue Eyes, 1999

Monster-In-Law, 2005

Mulholland Dr., 2001

Muralla (aka Muralla, The Goalkeeper), 2018 (HBO)

Murder on the Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)

Music and Lyrics, 2007

My Dream Is Yours, 1949

My Girl 2, 1994

My Girl, 1991

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Now, Voyager, 1942

Old Dogs, 2009 (HBO)

The Opposite Sex, 1956

The Pledge, 2001 (HBO)

Precious, 2009 (HBO)

The Producers, 1968

The Prophecy, 1995 (HBO)

The Prophecy II, 1998 (HBO)

The Prophecy III: The Ascent, 2000 (HBO)

Prophecy IV: The Uprising, 2005 (HBO)

Prophecy V: The Forsaken, 2005 (HBO)

Pulp Fiction, 1994

Rachel and The Stranger, 1948

Radio Days, 1987 (HBO)

The Reluctant Debutante, 1958

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, 1987 (HBO)

Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love, 2005 (HBO)

Revenge of the Nerds, 1984 (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Roger & Me, 1989

Rollerball, 2002 (HBO)

Romance on the High Seas, 1948

Rumble in the Bronx, 1996

Safe House, 2012 (HBO)

Salvador, 1986 (HBO)

Shall We Dance?, 2004

Shallow Hal, 2001 (HBO)

Shocker, 1989 (HBO)

Sinbad of the Seven Seas, 1989 (HBO)

Sprung, 1997 (HBO)

Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)

Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)

Swing Time, 1936

Tea for Two, 1950

Thief, 1981 (HBO)

This Is Spinal Tap, 1984 (HBO)

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Trapped in Paradise, 1994 (HBO)

Troll 2, 1990 (HBO)

Troll, 1986 (HBO)

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Underdog, 2007 (HBO)

Untamed Heart, 1993 (HBO)

Up in the Air, 2009 (HBO)

The Visitor, 2008

Waiting for Guffman, 1997

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)

The Wings of Eagles, 1957

Without Love, 1945

Woman of the Year, 1942

Worth Winning, 1989 (HBO)

Young Man with a Horn, 1949