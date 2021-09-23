Everything Coming To (And Leaving) HBO And HBO Max In October

Sorry to all the other streaming platforms this month but HBO Max is winning the binge-watching game right now.
Their October lineup just dropped, and it’s stacked. Like, a Sopranos prequel plus a sci-fi blockbuster premiere plus a new season of TV’s most-talked-about drama kind of stacked. The Many Saints of Newark debuts first, giving us a look at a young Tony Soprano’s road to his eventual crime-boss reign before Denis Villeneuve’s Dune arrives to take us on an intergalactic adventure with some Shakespearean undertones. Speaking of, season three of Succession is just around the corner as the Roy family slowly implodes on itself while fighting for Waystar Royco’s number one spot. And Insecure’s final season rounds out the month, giving fans some much-needed closure to the Issa-Molly-Lawrence triangle.
Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) HBO and HBO Max this October.
The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (Warner Bros. Film Premiere streaming 10/1)
Michael Gandolfini inherits the role his father made famous on HBO’s fan-favorite crime series, The Sopranos, in this prequel that follows a young Tony Soprano coming of age during a tumultuous time in his city. Gandolfini plays the soon-to-be-mob-boss, just learning the ropes from his Uncle Dickie Moltisanti as the family becomes embroiled in a gang war with far-reaching consequences.
Succession: Season 3 Premiere (HBO series streaming 10/17)
The Roy family is back and more divided than ever in the show’s highly-anticipated third season. Kendall (Jeremy Strong) has declared war on his father and Waystar Royco honcho Logan (Brian Cox), forcing family members like Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Tom (Matthew Macfayden), and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) to choose sides. A couple of billionaire newcomers (played by Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgard) pop in to stir the pot, so expect the drama to reach Shakespearean level heights when it returns.
Dune, 2021 (Warner Bros. Film Premiere streaming 10/22)
Director Denis Villeneuve adapts this sci-fi epic, splitting it into two parts — the first of which drops this month. Timothee Chalamet plays the story’s prodigal hero, Paul Atreides, a young man gifted with supernatural abilities and burdened with the terrible responsibility of one day leading his all-powerful house. Oscar Isaac plays his father, Leto, while Rebecca Ferguson plays his mother, Jessica — a member of a powerful faction of women who also possess superhuman abilities. When a rival house declares war on the Atreides, Paul and his family must go to extreme lengths to protect the desert planet they’ve inherited and its coveted spice.
Insecure: Season 5 Premiere (HBO series streaming 10/24)
The show’s fifth and final season drops this month as Issa and Molly continue to work on mending their broken friendship as new romances emerge. Issa needs to make a decision about her future with Lawrence — and his baby mama — while Molly ponders her next moves, in her personal and professional life.
Here's what's coming to HBO and HBO Max this October:
Avail. 10/1
Avail. 10/3
What's leaving HBO and HBO Max in October:
Leaving 10/10
