Here’s Everything New On Hulu For December 2019

Hulu dives into December with a brand new original series and heaping helpings of other seasons new to the streamer, along with a wealth of blockbuster and award-eligible fare, so get ready for nonstop options. On the TV front, Elizabeth Hurley will let her villainous side shine for Marvel’s Runaways as the teens return to their Hulu stomping grounds. AMC’s captivating series starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh streams more intrigue in the form of Killing Eve. And the dragons are back in Berk in the latest update from the How To Train Your Dragon franchise for the small screen.
Here’s everything coming to and leaving Hulu in the month of December.
Reprisal: Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original series streaming 12/6)
This hyper-noir story revolves around a relentless femme fatale who sets out for revenge against a gang of gearheads — led by her brother — after being left for dead. It sounds pulpy and trashy and like a guilty pleasure of a binge, starring Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Rhys Wakefield, and more young talent.
Marvel’s Runaways: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original series streaming 12/13)
This season, the kids go toe-to-toe with an undefeatable enemy who’s targeting Leslie’s child. Elizabeth Hurley plays Morgan le Fay, the ruler of a dark realm and a nefarious force to be reckoned with. Nico’s leading the overall mission, and good luck, team.
Killing Eve: Season 2 (AMC series streaming 12/18)
This season, the cat-and-mouse game reverses, at least a few times, while Jodie Comer’s Villanelle and Sandra Oh’s Eve continue their deadly dance. Will the M16 operative or the psychopathic assassin come out ahead, or will their mutual obsession prevail? As usual, nothing in this series happens without a dozen twists along the way.
How To Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (NBC/DreamWorks short streaming 12/5)
A terrible thing happens: a new generation of Vikings has forgotten the all-important relationship between dragons and humans, so it’s up to Hiccup to make things right again. Naturally, this leads to a massive holiday pageant where nothing goes as planned in New Berk. The visuals and voice talent still come together marvelously even without a feature-length run for this update.
Here's the full list of titles coming to Hulu in November:
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in December:
December 31
