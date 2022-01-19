Hulu launches into the shortest month of the year armed with literally the most content.

There’s the biopic drama Pam & Tommy dropping early in the month. Sebastian Stan, Lily James, Seth Rogen, and Nick Offerman — they’re all in this wild ride that recounts the celebrity sex tape scandal of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Then there’s a new season of Rick & Morty to look forward to with more multiverse shenanigans in tow. And a couple of blockbuster offerings also land on the streamer this month.

Pam & Tommy (Hulu original series streaming 2/2)

This wild biopic recounting the infamous celebrity sex tape that unfortunately defined the careers of actress Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee drops on Hulu this month. It stars a practically unrecognizable Lily James convincingly bringing Anderson to life while Sebastian Stan plays Lee. The limited series breaks down the pair’s combustible romance, the theft and release of their private home videos, and how the whole scandal affected their personal and professional lives.

Rick & Morty: Season 5 (animated series streaming 2/5)

The fifth season of this beloved Adult Swim animated comedy is finally coming to Hulu this February. Expect more hijinks and humor but with more episodic adventures and a huge new multiverse of threats.

Nightmare Alley (2021) (film streaming 2/1)

Guillermo del Toro’s latest haunting fantasy drama starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Rooney Mara comes to the streaming platform this month. If you didn’t catch it in theaters, the film follows Cooper’s Stan, a carny-turned-performance-psychic who gets involved with Blanchett’s psychologist who helps him scam rich people out of their money. Things, naturally, end up bloody and bad.

The Kings Man (2021) (film streaming 2/18)

Matthew Vaughn’s latest spy action-thriller serves as a prequel to his highly-successful Kingsmen series, following Ralph Fiennes’ Orlando, a Duke who starts the secret organization during World War II and the death of his wife. Orlando recruits other nobles and his inner circle to take down a man named Rasputin who is working to topple the Russian royal line and influence the direction of the war.