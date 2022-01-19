Hulu launches into the shortest month of the year armed with literally the most content.
There’s the biopic drama Pam & Tommy dropping early in the month. Sebastian Stan, Lily James, Seth Rogen, and Nick Offerman — they’re all in this wild ride that recounts the celebrity sex tape scandal of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Then there’s a new season of Rick & Morty to look forward to with more multiverse shenanigans in tow. And a couple of blockbuster offerings also land on the streamer this month.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this February.
Pam & Tommy (Hulu original series streaming 2/2)
This wild biopic recounting the infamous celebrity sex tape that unfortunately defined the careers of actress Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee drops on Hulu this month. It stars a practically unrecognizable Lily James convincingly bringing Anderson to life while Sebastian Stan plays Lee. The limited series breaks down the pair’s combustible romance, the theft and release of their private home videos, and how the whole scandal affected their personal and professional lives.
Rick & Morty: Season 5 (animated series streaming 2/5)
The fifth season of this beloved Adult Swim animated comedy is finally coming to Hulu this February. Expect more hijinks and humor but with more episodic adventures and a huge new multiverse of threats.
Nightmare Alley (2021) (film streaming 2/1)
Guillermo del Toro’s latest haunting fantasy drama starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, and Rooney Mara comes to the streaming platform this month. If you didn’t catch it in theaters, the film follows Cooper’s Stan, a carny-turned-performance-psychic who gets involved with Blanchett’s psychologist who helps him scam rich people out of their money. Things, naturally, end up bloody and bad.
The Kings Man (2021) (film streaming 2/18)
Matthew Vaughn’s latest spy action-thriller serves as a prequel to his highly-successful Kingsmen series, following Ralph Fiennes’ Orlando, a Duke who starts the secret organization during World War II and the death of his wife. Orlando recruits other nobles and his inner circle to take down a man named Rasputin who is working to topple the Russian royal line and influence the direction of the war.
Here’s everything coming to Hulu in February
Avail. 2/1
1984
A Better life
The Accused
AIRPLANE!
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Black Swan
Borat
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life or Something Like It
Lucky
Major League
Man on Fire (1987)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
MCLINTOCK! (Producer’s Cut)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
Real Genius
The Ring Two
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Men Can’t Jump
You Again
Avail. 2/2
Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Avail. 2/3
Basketball and Other Things: Complete Season 1
The Deep House
Avail. 2/4
Beans
The Beta Test
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
Avail. 2/5
Rick & Morty: Season 5
Avail. 2/8
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
Avail. 2/10
To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere
Gully
Avail. 2/11
Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Avail. 2/14
The Space Between
Avail. 2/15
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1
American Pickers: Complete Season 15
Encounter: Complete Season 1
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 2
Mountain Men: Complete Season 10
Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13
The UnXplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 2B
Cheer Squad Secrets
District B13
Fireheart
Hammer of the Gods
The Shape of Water
Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?
Avail. 2/17
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6
A House on the Bayou
Avail. 2/18
The King’s Man
The Feast
Avail. 2/19
Fate/stay night: Complete Season 1
Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1
Avail. 2/22
American Song Contest: Season Premiere
How It Ends
Avail. 2/24
Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere
The Last Rite
Avail. 2/25
No Exit (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere
Avail. 2/27
Three Identical Strangers
Here’s everything leaving Hulu this February
Leaving 2/4
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Leaving 2/5
Antebellum
Leaving 2/10
Tonight You’re Mine
Leaving 2/13
The Dictator
Leaving 2/14
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
The Hate U Give
Logan
Leaving 2/28
1984
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
All Is Lost
The Ambassador
An American Citizen
The Apparition
The Babysitter
Behind Enemy Lines
Beyond JFK
Broken Arrow
Carpool
Casualties of War
Clockstoppers
The Conversation
Crocodile Dundee
Deck the Halls
Don’t Say a Word
The Duchess
Election
Fight Club
Flightplan
The French Connection
Glory
Gone Girl
Goodbye Lover
The Haunting
Hidalgo
Hide and Seek
Holy Man
The Hunted
The Hunter
Intersection
The Interview
The January Man
Kollek
The Last Castle
Liar
Lost In Space
The Love Guru
Mean Creek
The Mexican
The New Age
The Nutcracker
Open Range
The Princess Bride
Q&A
Racing With the Moon
The Raid 2
Role Models
Roxanne
The Saint
Second Best
Semi-Pro
Seven
Shanghai Noon
She’s Out of My League
Sinister
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Sommersby
Space Jam
Step Up
The Stepfather
The Stepford Wives
Stripper
Sunchaser
That Night
That Thing You Do!
Todo Cambia
Trolls World Tour
Turtle Beach
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape