Here’s Everything New On Hulu For July 2019

Hulu keeps things hot this summer with a couple of new series and new seasons of your returning faves. Veronica Mars makes her return to TV with Kristen Bell and the rest of the original’s cast coming back to kick a** and solve crimes in Neptune, California. Before you tune into the new mystery, check out the first three seasons of the cult teen drama dropping on July 1st. Harlots is also back with a third season filled with betrayal and some shady new players, including Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen. And Mindy Kaling’s take on a classic rom-com lands at the end of the month.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this July.

Veronica Mars: Complete Season 4 (7/26)

The cult teen drama returns after a years-long hiatus and a successful Kickstarter-funded film to re-open the case. This time, Veronica (Kristen Bell) is investigating a catastrophic bombing of a popular spring break destination for college kids: Neptune, her hometown. She’s also struggling to balance her career and her tumultuous relationship with Logan (Jason Dohring) while pushing her ailing father to come clean about his health issues.

Veronica Mars: Seasons 1-3 (7/1)

Just in case it’s been a while since you’ve tuned into the drama of Neptune, Hulu’s giving you a chance to relive the action of the show’s first three seasons before the fourth season premieres. We meet Veronica Mars (Bell) as a fresh-faced teenager who’s become a social pariah following the murder of her best friend. As she investigates a death that rocked the sea-side town, graduates to college sleuthing, and juggles romantic interests, Veronica takes down bad guys and stays a step ahead of the adults around her.