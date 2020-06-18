Here’s Everything New On Hulu For July 2020

Hulu launches into July with a buzzed-about comedy from Andy Samberg and some quality films from a roster of diverse voices. Samberg’s Palm Springs — a more mellow Russian Doll venture — sees him hilariously struggling with time travel alongside Cristin Milioti. It was a Sundance breakout, and Samberg is the perfect leading man for this kind of bad comedy trip. The Assistant and I Am Not Your Negro are two more movies worth checking out this month, both with a social-justice bent that feels timely.
Here’s everything coming to and leaving Hulu this July.
Palm Springs (Hulu original streaming 7/10)
This highly-anticipated comedy from SNL alumn and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg feels like a spiritual successor to a Bill Murray classic, a millennial Groundhog’s Day except this story is set in the sunny world of Palm Springs. Samberg’s Nyles meets Sarah (Cristin Milioti) at a wedding, and the two are pulled through a weird portal that causes them to repeat the same day, over, and over again. Honestly, it’s the perfect quarantine watch.
The Assistant (film streaming 7/20)
Ozark breakout Julia Garner stars in this tense #MeToo thriller with Succession’s Matthew Macfayden. Garner plays Jane, a recent college grad who just scored an assistant job at a film production company. When she begins noticing her boss sexually harassing young women around the office, she tries to do something about it and runs into various roadblocks from the higher-ups. It’s a dark, seedy drama and Garner is brilliant in it.
I Am Not Your Negro (documentary streaming 7/3)
Hulu’s adding a handful of great films from Black creatives but this James Baldwin doc feels the most powerful. Based on his unfinished manuscript Remember This House, the film digs into America’s history of racism through Baldwin’s first-hand accounts of civil rights leaders like MLK Jr. and Malcolm X, and his own experiences fighting for equality. It’s educational, enlightening, and heartbreaking.
Here's the full list of titles coming to Hulu in July:
