Here’s Everything New On Hulu For March 2020

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Hulu this month.

Devs, an FX on Hulu original from creator Alex Garland, sees Nick Offerman fronting a mysterious tech company that may be in the business of murdering its employees’ boyfriends. Speaking of dark secrets, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington fight to keep theirs from coming out on Little Fires Everywhere, a show whose premise feels like a Big Little Lies follow-up, with less murder and more arson.

Hulu gives us a couple of new original series to usher in the month of March.

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu Original series streaming 3/18)

The first three episodes of this new drama starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon land on Hulu this month. The show, based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, follows Witherspoon’s character, the matriarch of the picture-perfect Richardson clan, as she desperately tries to hold onto her idyllic life. Enter Washington, a mother of a young girl, who exposes the family’s secrets and upends their small community.

Devs (FX On Hulu series streaming 3/5)

The brains behind sci-fi thrillers like Ex Machina and Annihilation gives us another mind-bending drama, this time for the small screen. Devs focuses on a young software engineer named Lily Chan who begins digging into a secret division of the cutting-edge tech company she works for in Silicon Valley because, get this, they probably murdered her boyfriend.

Here's the full list of titles coming to Hulu in March:

