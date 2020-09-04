Netflix ushers in September with a new space drama starring Hilary Swank and a creepy Charlie Kaufman film about meeting the in-laws.
Swank and Josh Charles play a couple trying to make it work on different planets in Away, which feels less thrilling than it should be despite the fairly good special effects. For something a bit more grounded — and let’s face it, weird — Kaufman’s family drama starring Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemmons is here to scare you off that relationship milestone for good. Seriously, when will people learn not to let Toni Collette throw their dinner party?
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of September 4.
Away (Netflix series streaming 9/4)
Hilary Swank heads to space in this new sci-fi series that follows an international crew of astronauts going where no man (or woman) has gone before: Mars. Swank plays Emma, a calculated and controlled captain at NASA who leads a team of eclectic geniuses from various ethnic backgrounds — there are astronauts from China, Russia, India, and the UK on board — to the red planet while back home, her husband (Josh Charles) and teenage daughter face their own struggles.
I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix film streaming 9/4)
Charlie Kaufman’s latest film is based on a book of the same name and stars Chernobyl’s Jessie Buckley as a young woman meeting her boyfriend’s parents for the first time, which normally would be a happy event except she’s secretly been planning to break up the with the guy. That guy is Jesse Plemons, who seems to be in everything these days, and along with Toni Collette and David Thewlis who plays his parents, they make for hellish dinner mates.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 8/31/20
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Avail. 9/1
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices
Borgen: Season 1-3
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions
Glory
Grease
La Partita / The Match
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
True: Friendship Day
Wildlife
Zathura
Avail. 9/2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India
Chef’s Table: BBQ
Freaks – You’re One of Us
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre
Love, Guaranteed
Young Wallander
Avail. 9/4
Away
I’m Thinking of Ending Things
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 9/5/20
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 9/8
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Leaving 9/10
The Forgotten