We’re digging into October which means Netflix is releasing some highly-anticipated new seasons of its most popular series. Daredevil is back to breathe life into the streaming platform’s partnership with Marvel. With Matt Murdock seemingly back from the dead and Wilson Fisk’s return to power, expect an ever darker and grittier Devil of Hell’s Kitchen than we’ve seen before. And the series that fueled everyone’s true crime obsession, Making A Murderer, is back to present some new evidence in Steven Avery’s case. Of course, it’s tough to keep track of all the new and departing titles, so here’s a rundown of everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix for the week of October 19th.

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 (Netflix original series streaming 10/19)

Matt Murdock is back from the dead when Marvel’s Daredevil returns for its third season this week. The streaming platform has been struggling with its street-superhero fare after cancelling an under-performing Iron Fist which might signal the end for any more Defenders team-ups. Still Daredevil was the original entry into the verse and remains it best of all the installments (save Jessica Jones). This season, Murdock returns to clean up Hell’s Kitchen, ditching his high-tech suit for something more rugged and dangerous-looking. That might signal a deeper change for the masked vigilante which can only be a good thing since Wilson Fisk is back and to beat him, Murdock’s going to have to get his hands dirty.

Making A Murderer: Part 2 (Netflix original series streaming 10/19)

Netflix’s Making A Murderer helped launch our true crime obsession so it’s only fair we get another installment of the docuseries. This time around, filmmakers follow the appeal processes of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey. Both men are currently serving prison time for a murder they may or may not have committed, and with time and new technology, a few breaks in the case might point to new suspects.

