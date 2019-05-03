Netflix

Netflix is kicking off the month of May with a handful of original works guaranteed to bring a fair amount of shock-and-awe.

First up is Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy drama in which the actor transforms himself into the charismatic serial killer. The story is told from the point of view of the women he manipulated and preyed upon, including his ex-wife, played by Lilly Collins. Speaking of death, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini have a new traumedy out. Dead To Me mines a surprising amount of humor from the story of a grieving widow and her quest to find her husband’s killer. And if all that’s a bit too heavy for you, BoJack Horseman artist Lisa Hanawalt has a new animated comedy voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong that should tickle your funny bone.

Here’s everything new on Netflix for the week of May 3rd.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (Netflix film streaming 5/3)

The buzzed-about biopic of serial killer Ted Bundy lands on the streaming platform this month. After the trailer of the film dropped, some were worried this Joe Berlinger-directed story would idolize the man who murdered so many women years ago but that controversy should help it play well here, as should Zac Efron’s frighteningly-magnetic turn as Bundy. It helps that the film is told through the lens of Bundy’s wife (played by Lily Collins) and the other women he seduced and manipulated on his path to infamy.

Dead To Me (Netflix series streaming 5/3)

Christina Applegate returns to TV with this grief-com about a woman trying to pick up the pieces after her husband is murdered in a horrible hit-and-run accident. Applegate plays the angry, grieving widow with equal parts humor and empathy while Linda Cardellini plays her sunny, optimistic best friend. The two meet in a grief group and navigate the challenges of moving on after loss while also solving a murder mystery. There’s no way you’ll know what to expect here, which is half the fun of watching.