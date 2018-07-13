Netflix

Another week, another slew of titles to sift through on your favorite streaming platform.

Netflix is taking this whole Peak TV thing seriously this summer by gifting us new shows, films, and more returning favorites as the weeks go by. Sure you could enjoy the hot summer sun, soak up some Vitamin D, maybe even spend time with your loved ones, but why would you when you’ve got endless streaming options keeping you comfortably on the couch? We’re talking apocalyptic dramas with Oscar winners and stand up specials galore people. Of course, it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of July 13th.

How It Ends (film streaming 7/13)

Theo James and Forrest Whitaker star in this apocalyptic road trip drama. Whittaker plays Tom, the hard-to-impress dad to James’ fiance (Kat Graham). James plays Will, a suit-and-tie type struggling to bond with his soon-to-be-father-in-law. You know the best way to form a lasting friendship? Traveling cross-country during a mysterious apocalyptic event to rescue the love of your life with her possibly ex-military father.

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (stand-up special streaming 7/13)

Jim Jefferies has cultivated a specific kind of humor with his stand-up sets and his talk show over the years. The Australian comic brings that same apathetic, confused foreigner routine to his latest special, which sees him skewering fame-obsessed celebrities, mocking America’s messy political history, and poking fun at his own career fails.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 7/9/18

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

Avail. 7/10/18

Drug Lords: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 7/12/18

Gone Baby Gone

Avail. 7/13/18

How It Ends (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 7/15/18

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 7/16/18:

Changeling

Wanted