Summer has come and (almost) gone this year with no true summer celebration. Yet there’s some wonderful news on the horizon: Netflix hasn’t ceased to supply us with plenty of motivation to stay home and enjoy quality original TV series and movies on our streaming devices. This week, the services gets both naughty and nice, although the former certainly outweighs the latter with entertainment being the end goal.

That goal has been duly met. Tom Ellis takes a final turn as the Neil Gaiman-created Lucifer, which pairs procedural appeal with supernatural shenanigans. A female-led action film follows with one of the Birds of Prey stars taking a solo turn. Two sports documentaries and two reality competition shows follow, along with a few mystery thriller films, and that’s only if you’re not still distracted by the devil’s departure. Lucifer shall be sorely missed, and with that acknowledged, let’s hit “play” and get this ball rolling.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Lucifer: The Final Season (Netflix series streaming 9/10)

The Devil is back for one last dance-of-a-rodeo in Season 6, and naturally, Lucifer Morningstar is still a total pain in the tush, and you’ll love him for it. Fortunately, he’s no longer attempting to be a detective, but here’s the complicating detail: Lucifer is now God, and he’s not sure that he wants to do the job. It’s so much more fun to be naughty, after all, yet if Lucifer doesn’t get with the new program, he’s liable to trigger the apocalypse of all apocalypses. This is one last, fan-requested hurrah for a Netflix-resurrected series, and Neil Gaiman’s creation will live on in fans’ hearts and, most likely, their pants as well. (Also, I must say this: dump the bad man, Chloe!)

Kate (Netflix film streaming 9/10)

Granted, this movie sounds a whole lot like Crank (those infamous Jason Statham flicks), but it’s got Mary Elizabeth Winstead kicking enormous ass, so are we really complaining about derivative stories here? Nope. Here, Winstead stars as the title character, who’s taking revenge upon a criminal organization after being poisoned and only having 24 hours to live. Woody Harrelson’s also on board here, and let’s hope that Kate gains some vengeance against her killers before the clock expires.

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Netflix film streaming 9/8)

This documentary shines light on the friendship of the iconic twin-figures of Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, whose extraordinary friendship (and falling out) reverberated throughout the 20th century. Kenya Baris and director Marcus A. Clarke celebrate the legendary bond in question with the help of family members and luminaries including Cornel West and Al Sharpton. In the end, their positions within the Nation of Islam’s leadership sees ups and downs and, overall, a legendary retelling of what went down.

Metal Shop Masters (Netflix series streaming 9/10)

Finally, we’ve got the welder-focused reality-competition series . There’s fire and fierceness between welding legends who are building futuristic vehicles and the coolest grills of all time, and yeah, they’ve totally got both heat and hustle. This might be the greatest reality show of all time (or not).

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Netflix limited series streaming 9/6)

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Dragon missions have seen some typical setbacks with some atypical ones (the pandemic, obviously), but on September 15, they’ll launch off on the Inspiration 4 mission, and this limited series is here to help people prepare to observe the three-day orbit trip. They’ll travel higher than the International Space Station, and this marks a new era of civilian space exploration. And yep, Musk is on the scene.

UNTOLD: Breaking Point (Netflix film streaming 9/7)

The destigmatization of anxiety is the name of the (sports) game here when it comes to the story of tennis figure Mardy Fish. From his quasi-humble days at the Saddlebrook academy to his rivalry with Andy Roddick to his near-miss with success (while gazing toward John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, and Andre Agassi), this documentary-series installment digs deep into how the formerly number-one ranked American male tennis player evaporated from the public eye. These days, Fish serves at the US Davis Cup and, on a daily basis, hopes to help other athletes who struggle with similar mental health issues to come together and crush stigmas.

Prey (Netflix film streaming 9/10)

This sounds a bit like The Grey but focused on a hiking trip, and instead of wolves, there’s a mysterious shooter tracking five male buddies who only wanted to get away for a bachelor-party weekend. This sort of thing is what Vegas is for, guys.

The Circle: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 9/10)

Get ready for yet another round of eight contestants who wield social media platforms in order to beat each other out while also flirting and befriending and hating and conquering each other while possibly catfishing each other. $100,000 is on the line, as well as the title of top influencer. Let the most fake among them win!

JJ+E (Netflix film streaming 9/9)

This Stockholm-centered film is a love story and a coming-of-age tale between two high schoolers in the same class but in vastly different social, cultural, and economic circles.