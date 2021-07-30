The sweltering days of summer definitely arrived, and to complicate matters, it’s once again unwise to gather in crowds, so some programming relief is in order. Well, Netflix knows how to make your at-home time as enjoyable as possible. The streaming service offers up a few teen shows, one of which doubles as a guilt-free indulgence for soap-loving adults. There’s also an action-guy movie (by one of the ultimate action guys of all time), along with some robot drama and a dating show followup that might be messier than the original. Also, if you’ve ever wanted to watch people regret their bad tattoos, you’re in luck. Here are the most bingeworthy selections of the week, so that you can relax and never step out your front door in order to be entertained.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Outer Banks: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 7/30)

This is not your typical teen drama. Last season delivered loads of intrigue and flat-out woo-woo revelations following a hurricane and buried treasure and class warfare between different factions in an overall well-to-do community. There are Kooks and Pogues, and the power’s gone for the entirety of the summer, which sounds miserable, but the mysteries won’t stop, including the whereabouts of John B.’s dad. And oh yes, there’s so much soapiness to the characters’ dynamics that you might lose your footing while slipping towards that sunken treasure. This show is crackers!

The Last Mercenary (Netflix film streaming 7/30)

Jean-Claude Van Damme gets flexible again while starring as an ex-secret service agent (in France) who turns into, well, a mercenary. There are mob hijinks and a reckless youngster and bureaucrats and an errant son, and yeah, this sounds like 1980s movie that landed three decades too late, but hey, we could all use some silly action on our screens to make us forget about the effects of gravity.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 7/28)

The controversially named hit series launches a new season with Moritz feeling alienated yet trying to keep it together as the MyDrugs CEO. Meanwhile, Lenny’s condition deteriorates, so Moritz must step in to assist. This season’s pulling the “one last job” trope with these best friends, and expect some explosive consequences.

Love Is Blind: After The Altar: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 7/28)

After couples marry without ever seeing each other, the one-year mark is bound to be filled with a certain number of messes. Join this dubious anniversary party and see how well (or not) the dating-show experiment went.

Tattoo Redo: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 7/28)

Bad tattoos (and poor judgment) happen, and the most talented of artists know how to transform them into something much better. The twist here, though, is that these clients can’t choose their own coverup designs; that’s up to their loves ones, so we’ll see how these turn out.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 7/29)

The Autobots and Decepticons must confront rival Cybertronians that have been spawned by their conflict. There are Predacons, too, and a Golden Disk, and Megatron might now hold a distinct advantage in his rivalry against Optimus Prime. Robot drama!