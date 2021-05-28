Netflix takes us into Memorial Day weekend with plenty of content to occupy your time, should you grow weary of the cookout thing or, in the alternative, if you’re still sticking to social distancing. This week, the platform fires up followup seasons to two (very different) fan-favorite series. There’s also a tantalizing food series and a family film on the way, along with a spooky movie that might make you forget that we’re sitting on the verge of summer. And in case you missed it last weekend, Aziz Ansari has returned after an extended, largely self-imposed hiatus from the Internet. In other words, the streaming service is as stacked as always, and we’re the lucky beneficiaries.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Ragnarok: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming on 5/27)

This coming-of-age drama with a Norse mythology framework returns to show us more gloriously breathtaking Norwegian slices of nature. Unfortunately, not all goes smoothly, given that the residents of Edda are dealing with the effects of climate change, including melting poles, warm winters, and drastic, unpredictable changes in weather. Mysterious inhabitants turn this into a bit of a cautionary tale and a lot of entertainment.

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming on 5/28)

The Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin-starring, Golden Globe-winning series reaches its final planned season with some heavy themes — money, death, love, murder, and the realization of dreams — at the forefront. An ex-wife and other family issues (including a contribution from Paul Reiser) continue to make everything more complicated than it needs to be, but the show’s audience knows this drill, and they’re here for it.

Lucifer: Season 5B (Netflix series streaming on 5/28)

The Devil is still up to no good. Even worse, Lucifer is still plagued by his twin brother, Michael, who’s trying to take his place, and Lucifer also decides that he wants to be God? Alright. Well, God’s apparently retiring, so there’s an opening for that gig. Heaven help us all if this show ever starts to make sense (and Tom Ellis has so much swaggering fun with his lead role), but Netflix’s synopsis promises that “God himself comes to Earth. Secrets will be revealed, heroic sacrifices will be made, and the world will never be the same.” Season 6 will be the show’s final run, and I’m secretly rooting for Chloe to shake off her destiny and ditch the Devil.

Master of None: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming on 5/23)

It’s been (four) years since we’ve seen Aziz Ansari’s brainchild do its thing, and that’s not even (officially, at least) down to the pandemic. Ansari’s been largely out of the public eye following sexual misconduct allegations, although he did emerge a few years ago for an insightful comedy special that goes a long way to show that gazing inward, and this season, the co-creator’s taking a step behind the camera to direct in a wonderful season that he cowrote with the Emmy-winning Lena Waithe, whose character (Denise) moves from the sidelines to the forefront to focus on her relationship with Alicia (Naomi Ackie).

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix series streaming on 5/26)

Food writer Stephen Satterfield takes a powerful voyage to discover the resourcefulness and straight-up artistry of the African American people. He draws upon knowledge from chefs, historians, and activists to do so, and the results are mouthwatering.

Ghost Lab (Netflix film streaming on 5/26)

Two medical doctor BFFs witness a “ghost” while conducting a research experiment about life after death. This leads them down a rabbit hole of attempting to find a scientific explanation for what they’re seeing, and this obsession could have far-reaching implications for their friendship and beyond.

Eden (Netflix series streaming on 5/27)

A city called “Eden 3” is filled with robots who no longer have human-boss types, which means that many robots now believe that humans never really existed at all and are only a myth. Naturally, a human baby girl shows up and throws their worldview into disarray.