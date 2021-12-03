December means that the holiday season is in full swing, and hopefully, you want to avoid watching the news while also staying safe amid our ongoing global situation. Well, at least one good thing happened this week: Netflix dropped sleighs full of content, so you don’t even have to wait until Christmas to open up these offerings. For that same reason, there’s a holiday romcom with some twists that also stars Jennifer Coolidge, and nobody does those messy, boozy characters as well as Jennifer freaking Coolidge.

Naturally, there’s something for everyone here because that’s the way that Netflix rolls. There’s the final season of a popular sci-fi series and a Benedict Cumberbatch/Jane Campion movie that’s a major awards contender and is equal parts unsettling and breathtaking to behold. A reality series and a nostalgic, Y2K-set film, a fresh reality series, and a few mountaineering-based projects arrive this week. When you’re finished with those selections, well, let’s get real: you won’t have time to watch everything on this list this weekend. Still, here’s the best of the options to watch, so let’s get cracking.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Single All The Way (Netflix film streaming 12/2)

What you really need to know here is that Jennifer Coolidge is starring in a Christmas movie. There’s also Michael Urie starring as a perpetual singleton and Philemon Chambers as his best friend (and pretend lover for nosy-family purposes), along with Kathy Najimy as a doting mother and Luke Macfarlane as a hot personal trainer. I just need to see Coolidge boozing it up, and the rest is gravy.

Lost In Space: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 12/1)

The final season raises the stakes for the survival of the Robinsons after being stuck on a mysterious planet. They’ll aim for an evacuation, but will buried secrets rise up to threaten their escape? Overwhelming odds and emotional challenges and alien threats will all rear their heads. Man, this is almost as stressful as our current life on Earth, but it’s an enormously popular series.

The Power of the Dog (Netflix film streaming 12/1)

Benedict Cumberbatch briefly leaves the MCU to collaborate with director Jane Campion as he portrays a “charismatic rancher,” which is certainly something that we’ve never seen him do before. However, he’s got a sinister streak and terrorizes his brother and sister-in-law (played by real-life spouses Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst) while whistling and apparently never saying a word (at least in the above trailer). Cumberbatch Chills are a real thing, as you’ll witness from this film.

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible (Netflix documentary streaming 11/29)

A fearless Nepali climber, Nirmal “Nimsdai” Purja, feeds into his country’s deep connection to daredevil mountaineering at the top of the world. As the title suggests, he undertakes the mission to climb the world’s 14 highest peak, and he enlists the power of skilled Sherpas to get the job done. In the process, he encounters extreme weather while also processing heavy emotions about his everyday life on sea-level altitude.

Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas (Netflix stand-up special streaming 11/30)

Arab-American comic Mo Amer heads out in Houston to deliver jokes about pandemic panic, Bradley Cooper, and how to properly curse in Arabic. The stock market and hummus are also subjects, so I guess nothing is off limits anymore.

The Summit of the Gods (Netflix film streaming 11/29)

This film adapts the manga series of the same name and follows the discovery of a game-changing camera in the realm of mountaineering. Every climber here is obsessive and hungry for greater heights, and the fate of a missing climber could be the key to ascending, well, “the summit of the gods.”

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (Netflix series streaming 12/1)

Jolyne Cujoh receives a fifteen-year prison sentence, but once she’s incarcerated at “the Aquarium,” a gifted pendant causes her to embody a mysterious power. As if that doesn’t sound weird enough, a mysterious child appears to spread secrets, and there are other horrible truths that awaken which makes this much more horrible than a flat-out boring prison sentence in a stone ocean would have been. Yikes.

Mixtape (Netflix film streaming 12/3)

An awkward orphaned tween (right as Y2K happens) discovers her parents’ old mixtape that they created during courtship. She subsequently uses these carefully arranged songs to learn about the parents that she barely new, and of course, there’s a trip to an actual record store in the mix, too. A whole lot of nostalgia’s going on here.

Coming Out Colton: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 12/3)

Former The Bachelor star Colton Underwood (who’s also a former pro-football player) takes viewers on this journey of how he and why he found his place in the LGBTQ community and how he decided to come out as a gay man.