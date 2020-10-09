We read somewhere that watching horror movies might help the suffocating anxiety that we’re all feeling right now, which is as good a reason as any to check out all of the terrifying options that Netflix is dropping this week.

Okay, not everything’s a nightmare. Adam Sandler’s Halloween movie feels like family-friendly fare, and Schitt’s Creek has surprised us with its final season landing on the streaming platform earlier than expected, but if chills and thrills are your thing, The Haunting of Bly Manor should scratch that particular itch.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix this week of Oct. 9.

Hubie Halloween (Netflix film streaming 10/7)

Adam Sandler’s doing that weird voice bit again in this Halloween treat from Netflix. Sandler plays Hubie Dubois, a small-town outcast with a love for all things spooky. When the local, annual Halloween celebration is threatened by dark forces, it’s up to him to save the people who’ve mocked him for most of his life. Look, you won’t have any nightmares from this thing but you’ll probably enjoy a few laughs.

The Haunting Of Bly Manor (Netflix series streaming 10/8)

If nightmares are what you’re hoping for, you have a better chance of getting them from this Mike Flanagan series. The showrunner has assembled some familiar faces from his Haunting of Hill House show to tell another disturbing story filled with hauntings and murder and the aftermath of grief. Plus, there are creepy orphans in this one.

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6 (series streaming 10/7)

And finally, if your own shadow is enough to terrify you, may we offer the final season of Schitt’s Creek, which landed early on Netflix and is the perfect kind of comfort watch for these dark times.