Netflix celebrates the holidays with a generous offering: a Martin Scorsese film that has Oscar-fare written all over it. The Irishman brings Robert De Niro and Al Pacino back together for another mob drama with some surprising historical ties. And keeping the suspense high is Bravo’s Dirty John, a podcast-based drama making its way to Netflix this week. Of course, if things get a bit too heavy, you can always cleanse your palate with a new comedy special from funnyman Mike Birbiglia.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix for the week of November 29.

The Irishman (Netflix film streaming 11/27)

Martin Scorsese delivers another cinematic triumph, this time for Netflix and with the help of some familiar faces. Robert De Niro and Al Pacino team up (again) for this crime drama based on actual events. De Niro plays Frank Sheeran a World War II vet who finds work as a hitman for the mob. Pacino plays notorious Teamster Jimmy Hoffa, a man who frequently found himself on the wrong side of the law and the criminals he worked with. The film charts the pair’s partnership over the years while injecting some historical milestones for context. It’s heavy and impressively cast and everything you’d expect a Scorsese passion-project to be.

Dirty John: Season 1 (show streaming 11/25)

Connie Britton and Eric Bana star in this true-crime drama that first found life as a successful podcast series. Britton plays Deb, a successful interior designer living in California while Bana plays John Meehan, a con-man and ex-convict who successfully deceives her and her family. The two meet through a dating site after Deb begins looking for love following another failed marriage and John sees his ticket to a life of wealth and comfort if he can get her daughters out of the way. It’s soapy and melodramatic and classic Bravo content (which is where it first aired) but damn if it isn’t an addictive watch.

Mike Birbiglia: The New One (Netflix special streaming 11/26)

Mike Birbiglia is one of those comedians who consistently delivers terrific stand-up specials so go ahead and set your expectations high for this one, which first debuted as a Broadway show last fall. In this one, he muses on fatherhood after spending years denouncing it. He also recites some poetry, sings some songs, and plays with giant toys on stage.