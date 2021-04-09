Netflix brought viewers much joy (and much-needed joy, at that) for the past year while humanity endured the greatest challenge of the past century. We’re not out of the woods yet, so the good news is that Netflix has a little something for almost everyone this week. If you’re looking for comedy, then a Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer pairing has you covered there. If you’re into intrigue and bizarre, not-solved crimes, then there’s a great heist-focused limited series. If you want to laugh at people who spend too much weddings, then there’s that as well, and everyone could use a little more Dolly Parton in their life, so no complaints there. As usual, there’s far too much going on here, and we’re fortunate to have it.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Thunder Force (Netflix film streaming 4/9)

Don’t expect this movie to win any awards because that’s not the point. Instead, prepare for the silliest of moments from Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as two inept superheroes who fight crime, long after their childhood best-friend days, and together, they learn what it’s like when two ordinary people are suddenly tasked with stopping supervillains. In other words, sit back and embrace the chaos because there’s plenty of it coming your way. The supporting cast includes Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, and Melissa Leo. Plus, Jason Bateman is onboard, which instantly makes any movie or TV show better

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Netflix documentary series streaming 4/7)

This docuseries goes big while digging into a $500 million stash of missing art and a $10 million reward for the lucky person who finds it. The mystery sources back 30 freaking years after two thieves pulled off the greatest art heist in history in 1990 Boston, and investigators are now tracking the cold case in an attempt to uncover legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer, and more. Get ready for dead ends and lucky breaks aplenty.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (Netflix film streaming 4/7)

Even before Dolly helped fund research that led to one of the COVID-19 vaccines, she was beloved, as she very well should be. This special showcases the never-before-seen 2019 Person of the Year event and concert that celebrated this national treasure.

The Wedding Coach (Netflix film streaming 4/7)

All of those cancelled weddings from last year are going to have a spiritual reawakening with this show, which dives into the hell of planning. Comedian Jamie Lee piggybacks from her own wedding to help couples “survive” the ridiculousness of “Big Bridal.” It’s real talk with Lee attempting to help people see the bigger picture.