Netflix begins closing out the month of May with a strong showing of original content.

For fans of soapy melodramas starring Oscar-winning actresses, Renee Zellweger brings us What/If, a wine-drenched saga about a billionaire businesswoman and the dark goings-on that happen behind the closed doors of her luxury penthouse. Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It returns for another round with the show’s heroine facing a summer of struggle and success. And Academy-award winning film Moonlight makes its way to the streaming platform.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix the week of May 24th.

What/If (Netflix series streaming 5/24)

Renee Zellweger turns on the melodrama for this 10-episode anthology series about a San Francisco billionaire and the young scientist whose company she funds. Zellweger plays Ann Montgomery, a high-profile member of San Francisco’s elite upper class. She has plenty of money and the attitude to back it up. Jane Levy plays a wunderkind named Lisa, whose promising medical company is broke and needs a helping hand from Ann, who agrees, but her money comes with a price. If daytime soaps are your thing, you’ll probably love this one.

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 5/24)

DeWanda Wise returns as the fiercely confident Nola Darling in the second season of Spike Lee’s brainchild. The first season introduced us to a woman with sexual agency who used her art to protest patriarchal conventions and lived a purposefully carefree existence, but season two throws most of that on its head. Nola is in a monogamous relationship with her girlfriend Opal, she’s becoming a mother-figure to Opal’s child, and she’s having to contend with the gentrification of her neighborhood and what that means for her artistic expression.