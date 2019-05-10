Netflix

Netflix wants you to have a hell of a good time this week which is why the streaming platform is piling on the original content designed to speak to our guiltiest of pleasures.

First up is Amy Poehler’s SNL-heavy Wine Country, which sees the comedian reuniting with her famous friends for a wine-tasting trip to Napa Valley. The ladies have a wild, boozy romp through the vineyards as they hash out relationship drama and make complete fools of themselves. The final season of Netflix’s anthology romance series Easy also premieres this week, so if stories of open marriages and dating woes sound appealing, tune in. And if you’re looking for a truly devilish good time, check out the fourth season of Lucifer, the buddy-cop dramedy starring Satan himself, that Netflix resurrected from its cancellation ashes.

Here’s a rundown of what’s new and what’s leaving Netflix the week of May 10th.

Wine Country (Netflix film streaming 5/10)

Amy Poehler rounds up some of her funniest gal-pals from Saturday Night Live for this boozy comedy about a girls’ trip to Napa Valley. The film is packed with comedy legends like Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, and Emily Spivey, and it marks Poehler’s directing debut. It’s an ode to female friendships and how they change as we age — think Bridesmaids but with more wine.

Easy: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 5/10)

Joe Swanberg’s romance-heavy anthology series ends its run on Netflix this week. The show’s final season features returning players Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Marc Maron, Jake Johnson, and Zazie Beetz plus a crop of newcomers including Castle Rock’s Melanie Lynskey and The Newsroom’s John Gallagher Jr. The series continues to explore the love lives of this group of Chicago residents who are focusing on the trials of an open marriage, career slumps, backyard brewing, and playing the dating game.