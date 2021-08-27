We’re growing closer to the end of summer, already, before it even began, but it’s been another heck of a year so far. Fortunately, Netflix is here to help distract you from the rougher realities in life. As a result, the streaming service is offering up a tidal wave of content to keep you occupied all darn weekend. There’s an origin story for The Witcher franchise that’s full of monster-hunting adrenaline, and Adrian Grenier returns to the small screen with muchos problemos. A thriller series and a gender-swapped remake of a 1990s romantic comedy are on tap, as well as an installment of the UNTOLD docu-film-series from the director of Betty. There’s almost too much here to handle, but we’ve laid out the most bingeworthy options for you.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (Netflix film streaming 8/23)

To tide us over until The Witcher‘s second season arrives with more grumpy Geralt of Rivia, please set your calendars accordingly for this prequel anime film. The picture will go back in time to explore the early monster-hunting years of Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, who appears to be enjoying himself a lot more than his successor. Theo James voices the character, who will be live-action portrayed by Kim Bodnia further down the line. At least we’ll know that, although the iconic Witcher baths only recently become canon, they’ve always been there, at least retroactively. Also, zombies.

Clickbait (Netflix series streaming 8/25)

Adrian Grenier plays a loving family man who mysteriously disappears, only to surface in a viral internet video that accuses him of being a domestic abuser who will be killed after a certain number of views. No one’s sure whether this is a confession or a threat, and yikes. This promises to be (according to the synopsis) a “high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media,” but it sounds awfully stressful.

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner (Netflix film streaming 8/24)

Crystal Moselle (Betty, The Wolfpack) directs this docu-film-series’ third installment to cover the 1970s Olympic run of Caitlyn Jenner. The decathlon is no joke in terms of the athletic feat required for the job, but for Jenner, the more difficult challenge was coming into her own identity. American superstardom is one thing, but what came afterward is what allows Jenner to reflect about past and present.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Netflix series streaming 8/24)

A small Norwegian town takes center stage due to its stagnant death rate, which is causing a family-driven funeral home to suffer. One of those family members, Live Hallangen, dies and wakes up on a forensic table, and she’s dying of hunger. This leads her to quite a conundrum: will she help the family business survive by helping herself survive, and by sacrificing the lives of the town’s residents? Dark stuff.

Open Your Eyes (Netflix series streaming 8/26)

An amnesia patient begins to recover after her family’s killed in an accident, and she bonds with those who have similarly traumatic experiences. Soon enough, things get mysterious with visions and odd dreams, and she wonders exactly where she’s receiving the treatment and whether all is really as it seems. These leads to an attempted escape, and plenty of suspense while mysteries continue to unfold.

He’s All That (Netflix film streaming 8/27)

Cobra Kai‘s Tanner Buchanan stars in this gender-swapped version of 1999’s She’s All That. He portrays an antisocial outsider, and of course, a social media influencer (played by Addison Rae) takes it upon herself to transform him into a prom king. And yeah, of course she starts to fall for the guy… is there any other way that this film would go? That’s part of the franchise’s charm.

Titletown High (Netflix series streaming 8/27)

This unscripted series follows a highly successful high-school football program in Georgia that’s known as “TitleTown.” The Wildcats team is chasing their old glory days while grappling with rivalries, romance, and other drama. The show promises unprecedented access on the field and behind the scenes in order to provide a compelling look at American football culture.