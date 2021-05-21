Netflix crushes the content game this week even more than usual, so much so that you might be tempted to stay at home to binge like the wind, even as the weather grows nicer and the CDC is lightening up on masking recommendations. This week, the platform brings us the newest contribution of Zack Snyder to the streaming masses, after his recent HBO Max smash success, and Aziz Ansari returns after an extended, largely self-imposed hiatus from the Internet. Between these two selections, there’s a lot of action and a ton of heart, even if they both reside on opposite ends of that spectrum. There’s also two series followups coming your way and nope, we have no idea how Netflix keeps bringing us all of these offerings without appearing to slow down at all.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Army Of The Dead (Netflix film streaming on 5/21)

Zack Snyder’s pretty much the King of Streaming at the moment after Justice League scored big for HBO Max on the superhero front, and he’s spreading his love around over at Netflix while going back to his undead-loving roots. This zombie-heist movie follows a group of mercenaries who head into the Las Vegas quarantine zone to pull off the ultimate heist, which is apparently worth $50 million to Dave Bautista’s character. Watch out for these intelligent zombies, through, and an undead tiger. Fortunately, Bautista is aided by hot Tig Notaro (who replaced Chris D’Elia), and the film also stars Matthias Schweighöfer, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt (TWD universe fans will enjoy his presence), Raúl Castillo, Theo Rossi, and Omari Hardwick.

Master of None: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming on 5/23)

It’s been (four) years since we’ve seen Aziz Ansari’s brainchild do its thing, and that’s not even (officially, at least) down to the pandemic. Ansari’s been largely out of the public eye following sexual misconduct allegations, although he did emerge a few years ago for an insightful comedy special that goes a long way to show that gazing inward, but he’s still got a lot of comedic material to mine. This season, the co-creator’s taking a step behind the camera to direct in a season that he cowrote with the Emmy-winning Lena Waithe, whose character (Denise) moves from the sidelines to the forefront. The season will largely focus on Denise’s relationship with Alicia (Naomi Ackie) to bring viewers a new modern love story. There’s no word yet on whether Aziz will make an on-camera appearance, but clearly, he remains intent upon breaking new storytelling ground.

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming on 5/19)

Alex Guzmán’s working hard to uncover the Lazcano family’s darkest secrets, which might have something to do with his sister’s death. In the process, he unmasks Sara’s true nature that she kept hidden from almost everyone. Meanwhile, a mystery corpse is discovered buried in his patio, which doesn’t help the whole return-to-prison factor. To save himself, he must take on investigative hats to solve the title’s mystery.

Special: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming on 5/20)

This season, the main characters start to come into their own power while realizing that happiness can most reliably be found inside of oneself. Karen and Ryan can’t get it together enough to speak since their big blowout fight. Ryan’s dealing with writer’s block, too, which eases when he meets someone else who isn’t entirely available, and meanwhile Kim meets a tech mogul, and they have a predictably complicated relationship. And Karen realizes that it’s time to focus on herself and stop taking care of everyone else, but it doesn’t come as an easy revelation.