Lisa Joins The Planet Express Crew In These New ‘Simpsons’/’Futurama’ Crossover Images

#Futurama #The Simpsons #Animation
Senior Contributor
11.07.14 5 Comments

As we all know, The Simpsons and Futurama will cross over this Sunday, starting with a couch gag that shows Hedonism Bot and Homer are the one true couple of this crossover. But, of course, there’s more to it than that.

Fox has put up a few stills that hint at what’s going on in the show, and it seems that there will be a bit more to the story than just Bender going back in time and threatening Homer. Although he will be doing that.

Apparently, at least some of the Simpsons will be heading into the future, to see what good news awaits them when they arrive in the 31st century. Maybe they’ll even have an explanation for why Fry has a normal fleshtone! Either way, we’ll leave you with Lisa getting to live the dream:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Futurama#The Simpsons#Animation
TAGSANIMATIONcrossoversFoxFUTURAMASIMPSONSsimpsoramaTHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP