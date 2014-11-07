Lisa Joins The Planet Express Crew In These New ‘Simpsons’/’Futurama’ Crossover Images

As we all know, The Simpsons and Futurama will cross over this Sunday, starting with a couch gag that shows Hedonism Bot and Homer are the one true couple of this crossover. But, of course, there’s more to it than that.

Fox has put up a few stills that hint at what’s going on in the show, and it seems that there will be a bit more to the story than just Bender going back in time and threatening Homer. Although he will be doing that.

Apparently, at least some of the Simpsons will be heading into the future, to see what good news awaits them when they arrive in the 31st century. Maybe they’ll even have an explanation for why Fry has a normal fleshtone! Either way, we’ll leave you with Lisa getting to live the dream: