As Nick Offerman gets ready to host this weekend’s Independent Spirt Awards with wife Megan Mullally, the Parks and Recreation star stopped by the Last Laugh podcast where he didn’t hold back his thoughts on anti-vaxxers as the topic of COVID restrictions came up, or more importantly, the lack thereof.

While the Spirit Awards will require proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of the show, the Oscars are playing things a little more loosely. The performers and presenters will not be required to be vaccinated, and it’s a baffling decision to Offerman, who’s been a vocal proponent of the vaccine and even testified in front of Congress about their importance in protecting Americans from COVID. The actor simply can’t get his head around people who refuse to take proper precautions, and even worse, the fact that they’re basically being catered to. Via The Daily Beast:

“Even if we were non-vax idiots, we have to work on film and TV sets. So I just don’t wanna run the risk of bringing a positive case to a set because it will then shut the show down for 10 days or whatever. And that’s the livelihood of 200 or 300 people. So I mean, regardless of whether people have common sense and are good citizens or they’re anti-vax, anti-mask dipshits—which at this point, it’s so embarrassing, you know what I mean? It’s like saying, “Putin’s a genius.” The guy killing people? Unprovoked? OK. It just doesn’t make any sense that we have to shrug and be like, “Well, it takes all kinds to make up this great melting pot. Decent people and jerks.” So, you know, as always, we will do our best to try and have everybody’s safety in mind and hope that everybody else will do the same.”

As for who is calling Putin a “genius,” Offerman is referring to former president Donald Trump, who said it several times as Russia began invading Ukraine. Just for the record.

