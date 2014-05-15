Nikki Finke Is Randomly Calling People Out On Twitter For Not Being As Smart As She Thinks She Is

Some of you may be familiar with terrible woman Nikki Finke. She started Deadline.com, before being ousted from Deadline.com. She has a long history of being a horrible woman. She’s threatened to destroy Bret Easton Ellis, she threatened people over her Twitter parody account, had her account temporarily suspended, and wrote the worst thing about the Emmys. She’s the worst. And now that she’s in Twitter exile, thanks to a non-compete, she’s been forced to limit her awfulness to 140 characters. But that hasn’t stopped her from calling out others she deems inferior to her.
I’m not entirely sure what prompted it — maybe she’s feeling left out because she’s not allowed to post on her website during Cannes and the Upfronts — but this morning, she just started randomly calling out people who dared to express an opinion about an entertainment story.
Take, for instance, Anthony Robinson — a nice guy and a former Survivor contestant — who dared to suggest that the CW’s iZombie series might not be terrible.
It wasn’t just Anthony Robinson, though. NoLiberals — a Tea Party Member – also got a talking to from Nikki Finke for questioning her intelligence about The Flash.
Then she just got fed up with people in general who DARED to try and do her job, which is basically to form opinions about useless casting minutiae.
And then, she took a completely UNCALLED FOR shot at Cougar Town.
Oh, f*ck off, lady. I think this guy from The Thick Of It said it best about Nikki Finke:
Ah Nikki Finke, the abusive, alchoholic mother I thankfully never had.
Winking eye alcohol suggestion.
I wish she would pick a twitter fight with Patton Oswalt.
No point. She wouldn’t realize that she was being destroyed.
Which would only give him more material to pummel her with. She wouldn’t learn, but it would be fun for the rest of us.
That was worth reading just for getting to see that unmurdered line. That’s hilarious.
Agreed. Filing that one away for later use.
It takes a special kind of monster to get me to sympathize with someone named “No Liberals” with that profile pic.
I guess Twitter is the place to go if I ever feel like siding with no one.
I have ABSOLUTELY no idea who Nikki Finke is, and I’m glad.
I was thinking the same thing. My world is now worse off because I know she exists.
It’s really hard to square those cunty tweets with the fact that she used to be known as Nikke Funkay.
She just sounds like an uproxx troll to me.
She is correct about Cougar Town tho. She is a twat, but she did hit the nail on the head with that assessment
Wait. Threatening to destroy Bret Easton Ellis is a bad thing? I mean, I hope they destroy each other, but I wouldn’t list that amongst her other crimes.
Id kickstart that
Who is Nikki Finke and why is she such a bitch?
Just kidding. I don’t really care. That twitter exchange was enough for me to dismiss her completely.
I believe Bronn put it best:
