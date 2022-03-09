Say Hello There To Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Teaser Trailer

Obi-Wan Kenobi, now that’s a name I’ve not heard in a long time. A long time. Not since 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (no, I do not count The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, and neither should you), when the character originated by Alec Guinness was played for the third and final time by Ewan McGregor. At least we thought it was the final time — until Obi-Wan Kenobi was announced.

The Disney+ series takes place 10 years after the events of Sith, “where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader,” according to the official plot description.

Darth Vader is, of course, played by Hayden Christensen, a reunion that McGregor called a “great experience. We just had a great time… We got to play scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and it was just fantastic to work with him again.” The Emmy-winning actor also praised Deborah Chow, who has directed episodes of Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian, for “really knowing the Star Wars world, inside out, far more than I do.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi, which also stars Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie, premieres on May 25.