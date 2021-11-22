While promoting The Book of Boba Fett, the upcoming live-action Star Wars series arriving in December, Lucasfilm studio head Kathleen Kennedy took a minute to gush about the equally anticipated series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, which recently blew away fans thanks to a sizzle reel released during Disney+ Day.

Naturally, Kennedy didn’t reveal much about the plot thanks to Star Wars being as secretive as Marvel, but she did share her reaction to seeing Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reuniting on set for what’s shaking up to be an epic rematch between Obi-Wan and his apprentice turned Sith Lord Darth Vader. Via Empire:

“The thing that was most exciting was being on the set and watching the two of them get excited,” said Kennedy. “They hadn’t seen one another in a long time. I was surprised at just how incredibly emotional it was for each of them to find themselves back in these roles, and just realising how important Star Wars was to each of them. It was the beginning of their careers.”

While the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy is a contentious topic, one of the highlights of those films was, of course, McGregor’s performance and the no-holds-barred lightsaber fight between Obi-Wan and Anakin in Revenge of the Sith. Can the two recapture that intensity all these years later? Judging by Christensen’s intense lightsaber training that was teased on Disney+ Day, we’re guessing these two are going to throw down when Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives in 2022.

