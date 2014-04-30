On The 25th Anniversary Of NBC’s ‘The More You Know’, Let’s Look Back At The Most Spoofed PSA Ever

04.30.14

“The More You Know,” the Emmy Award-winning series of public service announcements which were created by Tom Brokaw in 1989 to replace “One To Grow On,” are turning twenty-five this year. Over the past two and a half decades, the campaign has featured some of NBC’s biggest stars, not to mention several United States Presidents.

So, on this occasion, I thought it would be fun to look back on the most spoofed, parodied and appropriated PSA campaign ever, made famous by its ubiquitous rainbow and yellow stars — WHICH THEY DON’T EVEN USE ANYMORE, judging by the 25th anniversary clip above.

Hello, shirtless Nick Offerman on going green in 2012 (Ron Swanson unapproved):

And of course, here’s Mrs. Offerman on inner beauty:

The Office got into the game with these character spoofs, circa 2006-2007:

TOPICS#Anniversaries#Julia Louis Dreyfus#Nick Offerman
TAGSANNIVERSARIESjulia louis-dreyfusMEGAN MULALLYNBCnick offermanthe more you know

