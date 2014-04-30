On The 25th Anniversary Of NBC’s ‘The More You Know’, Let’s Look Back At The Most Spoofed PSA Ever

“The More You Know,” the Emmy Award-winning series of public service announcements which were created by Tom Brokaw in 1989 to replace “One To Grow On,” are turning twenty-five this year. Over the past two and a half decades, the campaign has featured some of NBC’s biggest stars, not to mention several United States Presidents.
So, on this occasion, I thought it would be fun to look back on the most spoofed, parodied and appropriated PSA campaign ever, made famous by its ubiquitous rainbow and yellow stars — WHICH THEY DON’T EVEN USE ANYMORE, judging by the 25th anniversary clip above.
Hello, shirtless Nick Offerman on going green in 2012 (Ron Swanson unapproved):
And of course, here’s Mrs. Offerman on inner beauty:
The Office got into the game with these character spoofs, circa 2006-2007:
Back in the 90’s Conan would do a comedy bit after the first guest interview. One of my favorite reoccurring segments was “The More You Know” parodies. After Conan and Andy showed their PSA Max would show his and it would be ten times funnier than the previous two. This one was always my favorite.
[www.youtube.com]
I remember one that had Max only say “Condoms break, deal with it.”