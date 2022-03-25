Well, the dream team of Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short won’t be hosting the Oscars, but there’s still plenty of hope (and entertainment) on the near horizon. Hulu has answered the call after sticking the landing on a first season finale, and the second outing will apparently double down on the homicide investigation that’s now turned against the main players.

The real news here, though, isn’t that a second season is happening but how swiftly it’s coming together, especially since the pandemic ain’t fully over yet. And that was probably even more the case when filming reconvened. Consider that the show initially debuted on August 31, 2021. The second season, wildly enough, is turning around in less than a year. In other words, expect the principal trio to (wildly) attempt to scrub the very wrong turn (not spoiling here) in their murder investigation, beginning on June 28.

In other words, you’ve got a little time to catch up on this show, but it’s breezy and an easy watch. Here’s a synopsis for you:

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

There’s never been a greater time to celebrate Selena Gomez. When you’re done with a watch or rewatch, HBO has plenty of Selena + Chef on the table as well. Yep, times have changed since she was holding together awkward red carpet moments.