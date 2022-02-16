We’re overdue for a good pirate movie (don’t let us down, Margot Robbie). But luckily, there looks to be a good pirate TV show in Our Flag Means Death, an early 18th century-set HBO Max comedy starring Rhys Darby as a would-be pirate, Taika Waititi as Captain Blackbeard, Leslie Jones, and Hodor.

Will I be watching? Aye. (Sorry, we are not overdue for obnoxious pirate puns.)

“They are like an old married couple in certain ways,” showrunner David Jenkins told EW about Darby and Waititi, who previously worked together on Flight of the Conchords, among other projects. “If a scene isn’t quite working, Taika will be able to grumble about Rhys, and vice versa, in the way that only friends can. And then when it is popping, they know how to get the best out of each other. There’s a generosity and a real sweetness between them that you wouldn’t get if you weren’t using those two friends.”

Here’s the official plot summary:

The unique new comedy is loosely based on the true adventures of 18th century would-be pirate, Stede Bonnet, played by Rhys Darby. After trading in his comfortable life for one of a buccaneer, Stede becomes captain of a pirate ship, but struggles to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew. Stede’s fortunes change after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard, played by Taika Waititi.

Our Flag Means Death premieres on HBO Max on March 3. Watch the trailer above.