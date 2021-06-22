An actor is never defined by just one role, but Kristian Nairn’s Hodor is about as close as it gets when it comes to Game of Thrones fans. Which is why Nairn’s latest acting gig back on HBO will certainly be an interesting juxtaposition from what fans mostly know of the Irish actor.

As Variety detailed, Kristian Nairn has snagged a role in the upcoming HBO Max pirate show that will feature Taika Waititi as Blackbeard as well as his work behind the camera. According to the report, Nairn will play Wee John Feeney, one of a handful of actors announced as snagging roles in the Variety piece:

Nairn (“Game of Thrones,” “The Little People”) will appear as Wee John Feeney. Foad (“Bloods”) will play Lucius. Kayo (“Truth Seekers,” “The Bubble”) will plauy Oluwande. Kinnear (“Penny Dreadful,” “The Imitation Game”) will pull double duty as Captain Nigel Badminton and Chauncey Badminton. O’Neill (“The Batman,” “Chernobyl”) will play Izzy. Ortiz (“Vida,” “American Horror Story: 1984”) will play Bonifacia.

The show, Our Flag Means Death, is loosely based on the real-life adventures of Stede Bonnet, an aristocrat who left a life of privilege to become a pirate. Rhys Darby had previously been announced as the series lead, while Waititi’s Blackbeard character will likely feature heavily as well. That’s certainly a lot of intriguing character actors in what seems to be a black comedy with some serious backing in Waititi. And for Nairn, it seems almost certain that he will have more than one line here.

[via Variety]