The most recent Pirates of the Caribbean movie, 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales, made nearly $800 million at the worldwide box office, but that was a big drop from the billion dollar-grossing film preceding it, On Stranger Tides. Plus, no one liked it. But rather than letting the franchise sink to the bottom of the ocean (which is probably where star Johnny Depp should go after losing his libel case against British tabloid the Sun for labeling him a “wife beater”), Disney is making at least two more Pirates movies: a reboot from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, and another starring Margot Robbie.

The Birds of Prey star told Collider that it’s “too early” to discuss specifics about the “female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean,” but she did tease that it will have “lots of girl power… I’m not a producer on Pirates, so I’ll sit back and kind of wait for the process. We’re really, really excited at the prospect of adding obviously a very key female element to that world.” The script is being penned by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

Is it too soon to replace the Depp’s Jack Sparrow animatronic in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride with one of Margot Robbie? (It’s not. Start now.)

(Via Collider)