‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer Launches The Search For El Dorado

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for Outer Banks season three, and it’s pure chaos. (Then again, what did you expect from a bunch of unsupervised teenage Pogues?)

The show’s third season is set to drop on February 23rd, and this latest look preps fans for the action-packed adventure that’s in store for John B. (Chase Stokes), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), and the rest of the crew. After being stranded on a desert island at the end of season two, it seems the group is enjoying its newfound island paradise, naming the chunk of sand “Poguelandia,” and taking a break from all those near-death experiences and gold-hunting conspiracies that chased them all summer.

Of course, nothing good lasts forever, and the trailer quickly sets up this season’s main conflict. Andy McQueen joins the cast this year, playing a Caribbean kingpin named Carlos Singh who is convinced the kids are in possession of certain artifacts that might lead him to El Dorado — yes, that mythical city of gold is the destination in mind this season. We’re a long way from the Outer Banks, guys.

While the crew tries to escape his henchmen, Rafe (Drew Starkey) is on his own warpath of sorts, one that seems to see him squaring off with his dad, Ward (Charles Esten), and causing even more trouble for the Pogues in the process. There are also hints of brewing romances between Sarah and her ex and JJ and Kiara, plus an emotional reunion between John B. and his father, Big John.

Netflix’s Outer Banks returns on February 23.