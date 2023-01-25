Winter storms will abound in February, so the time is right for Netflix to sweep you away with some returning fan-favorite series. To that end, You and Outer Banks will come back with new seasons of intrigue, murder, and theatrics. As well, comedian Jim Jefferies will return for a fifth special, which will only enhance the streamer’s reputation for going in hard on biting wit. The Netflix true crime game will also keep cranking away with a new documentary about a wealthy family that fell from grace.
Fresh library additions are also coming your way, and those include the Lord of the Rings movie from director Peter Jackson. Tolkien lovers will now be able to freely switch between that film and the Amazon series, so fantasy binges will be readily available even while Netflix’s The Sandman and HBO’s House of the Dragon sit between Seasons. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in February.
You: Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix series streaming 2/9)
Joe Goldberg has another new name, and he’s moved to London. More news: the stalker is the one being stalked. Joe also has a new beard, but someone’s still onto him, but most importantly for his purposes, he’s vowed to finally change his ways, but books are still there for him. He’s now Jonathan Moore, a fake professor, who’s staring into the souls of college students and the adults who can’t quit academia, either. Penn Badgley has admitted to to feeling “icky” about a Season 4 poster, which still fits with the theme of the show, but now, it’s also a mystery story.
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry (Netflix comedy special streaming 2/14)
For better or worse, Jim Jefferies is preceded by his own reputation, which volleyed high after his infamous bit on gun control (which you can see above) and how Australia differs from the United States in that regard. In recent years, Jefferies has attempted to move into more inconsequential subjects, and he’ll take another shot in his fifth Netflix special, in which he will discuss sex drives, vasectomies, hair, and stoned koalas.
Outer Banks: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 2/23)
This soapy mystery thriller will keep the battle going between the Kooks and the Pogues. This season, the latter group aims to visit the Caribbean for new adventures, but of course, that leads to diversions into other locations while everyone searches for a lost city. This was perhaps (deliciously) inevitable.
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix documentary streaming 2/22)
Netflix’s commitment to true crime often stomps the streaming competition into oblivion. In this entry, viewers will get to know the Murdaugh family, who ran far and wide in wealthy South Carolina circles until the death of a teenager (during a boating accident) slowly toppled their social status. Later, the Murdaugh who allegedly powered that boat ended up dead, as did his mother. Through interviews and first-hand accounts never before seen, this documentary explores that horrible initial night and goes on to investigate the double murder that followed.
Avail. 2/1
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 6
Gunther’s Millions
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Call Me by Your Name
Daddy’s Little Girls
Eat Pray Love
Enough
It (2017)
Julie & Julia
La La Land
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Amsterdam: Seasons 3 & 4
The Pursuit of Happyness
Spanglish
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
Stepmom
Survivor: Season 32
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Underworld
Avail. 2/2
Freeridge
Avail. 2/3
Class
Infiesto
Stromboli
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2
True Spirit
Viking Wolf
Avail. 2/4
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile
Avail. 2/6
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2
Avail. 2/8
Bill Russell: Legend
The Exchange
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1
Avail. 2/9
Dear David
My Dad the Bounty Hunter
You: Season 4: Part 1
Avail. 2/10
10 Days of a Good Man
Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3
Love to Hate You
Your Place or Mine
Avail. 2/13
Squared Love All Over Again
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Avail. 2/14
All the Places
A Sunday Affair
In Love All Over Again
Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry
Pasión de Gavilanes: Seasons 1-2
Perfect Match
Re/Member
Avail. 2/15
#NoFilter
African Queens: Njinga
CoComelon: Season 7
Eva Lasting
Full Swing
The Law According to Lidia Poët
Red Rose
Avail. 2/16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Ouija
The Upshaws: Part 3
Avail. 2/17
A Girl and an Astronaut
Community Squad
Ganglands: Season 2
Unlocked
Avail. 2/19
Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir
Avail. 2/20
Operation Finale
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Avail. 2/21
Perfect Match
Avail. 2/22
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal
The Strays
Triptych
Avail. 2/23
Call Me Chihiro
Outer Banks: Season 3
Avail. 2/24
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 5
Oddballs: Season 2
Married at First Sight: Season 12
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 2
The Real World: Season 12
We Have a Ghost
Who Were We Running From?
Avail. 2/27
VINLAND SAGA: Season 2 (new episodes)
Avail. 2/28
A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou
American Pickers: Season 15
Perfect Match
Too Hot to Handle: Germany
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 2/3
Dragonheart: Vengeance
Leaving 2/4
The Paper Tigers
Leaving 2/7
H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3
Leaving 2/9
Versailles: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 2/11
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
Leaving 2/14
Monster High: Electrified
Leaving 2/15
The Forest
Mr. Right
Term Life
Leaving 2/17
No Escape Room
Leaving 2/21
Bert Kreischer: The Machine
Leaving 2/24
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 2/25
Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion
Leaving 2/28
Air Force One
Cake
Coach Carter
Margin Call
Scream 4
Shutter Island
Sorry to Bother You
Walking Tall